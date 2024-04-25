Why Bulls must show patience with Canan Moodie in No 13 jersey

Springbok outside back Canan Moodie has seen his performances at the Bulls come under the microscope since slotting into the outside centre position. He has not performed according to the standards he set at the Springboks playing in the No 13 jumper last season. Moodie’s displays at 13 for the Boks in last year’s historic win over the All Blacks in Twickenham and against Romania in the Rugby World Cup in France were excellent, setting a high bar. Struggling to show Boks form However, he has struggled to replicate those performances at the Bulls this season when picked at outside centre, and that’s something his…

Springbok outside back Canan Moodie has seen his performances at the Bulls come under the microscope since slotting into the outside centre position.

He has not performed according to the standards he set at the Springboks playing in the No 13 jumper last season.

Moodie’s displays at 13 for the Boks in last year’s historic win over the All Blacks in Twickenham and against Romania in the Rugby World Cup in France were excellent, setting a high bar.

Struggling to show Boks form

However, he has struggled to replicate those performances at the Bulls this season when picked at outside centre, and that’s something his mentor at the franchise, Jake White, has acknowledged.

Frustrations about Moodie’s performance at 13 for the Bulls could be summed up by the collective sigh of disappointment in the Loftus Versfeld press box this past Saturday. He was brushed aside by Munster’s John Hodnett, who went on to score a try after the failed tackle attempt.

Someone of Moodie’s experience and calibre was expected to make that try-saving tackle, but he didn’t.

However, despite his time at 13 for the Bulls not starting well, there needs to be patience granted to Moodie in the position as this is the first time he’s playing consistently at outside centre in his career.

Young age and system change

His recent challenges at the Bulls can be attributed to several factors such as his young age and system changes.

Even though he plays with maturity beyond his age, it’s important to remember that Moodie is only 21, meaning he may still be experiencing some teething problems. He will make mistakes and struggle for form in these formative years of his career.

The Bulls’ defence system is not as well-oiled as the one he played under at the Boks. Perhaps playing in a world-class defence system shielded him and allowed him to hit the ground running without many responsibilities.

At the Bulls, there’s a lot of responsibility on Moodie’s shoulders; making defensive reads, communicating, knowing when to attack and other aspects.

These adjustments can be a lot, and Moodie needs to be given grace. With his talent, it’s only a matter of time before he gets things right at 13 at the Bulls.