Bulls confirm Akker van der Merwe signing

By Athenkosi Tsotsi

The Bulls continued to bolster their ranks in this off-season as they confirmed the signing of hooker Akker van der Merwe, who has agreed to a three-year contract with the Pretoria-based union.

Van der Merwe, a three-cap Springbok, continues the impressive recruitment the Bulls have done so far.

Recruitment

Director of rugby Jake White has so far recruited flyhalf Jaco van der Walt, winger Sergeal Petersen, prop Khutha Mchunu, flanker Celimpilo Gumed, winger Sebastian de Klerk and Test prop Wilco Louw.

The Bulls fell below standards last season in the United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup, and have set out to beef up their squad for the new season.

Van der Merwe’s acquisition will help them in their quest in Europe with his experience of playing for the Premiership side, the Sale Sharks, a major boost.

‘Thrilled’

Bulls Chief Executive Officer, Edgar Rathbone, is confident that Van der Merwe will be a valuable addition to the Bulls.

“We are thrilled to have Akker join us and a player of his skill and calibre will be a wonderful addition for our franchise as we continue evolving and set our eyes on success across the various competitions,” said Rathbone in a media statement.

“He is also a well-travelled player that has continuously done well wherever he has played and that speaks of a resilient character that will be of great help to our younger players too. I know he is a player who is keen to give as much as he can, and his know-how will be invaluable for us,”

“We welcome him to the capital and hope that he will have a wonderful time running out with the herd in blue,” he concluded.