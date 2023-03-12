Defending champs Pumas face tough task in Currie Cup opener against Bulls

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

This time a year ago no one would have predicted that the 2022 Currie Cup final would be contested between Griquas and the Pumas in Kimberley, but that’s how it all played out in June last year.

Once again, no one quite knows who should carry the favourites tag into the 2023 competition and perhaps that is a good thing.

It truly is an open competition, with seven of the eight teams in the Premier Division in with a chance of going all the way.

Perhaps only the newcomers from the First Division, the Griffons, won’t count among potential winners.

Then again, no one thought the Pumas would go all the way in Kimberley. And the question is, could they go back-to-back?

Marutlulle to lead Bulls

By the end of this weekend’s first round of action on Sunday, South African rugby fans will have an idea of who’s looking good and who needs to do some work.

And the Pumas will know where they stand because they have a tough opener, against the Bulls, at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday at 1pm.

Coach Jimmy Stonehouse will be desperate to get off to a winning start against what is a strong Bulls lineup coached by Edgar Marutlulle.

The new Bulls Currie Cup coach has picked a side including Springboks Lionel Mapoe, Sbu Nkosi and captain Morne Steyn, and on the bench Cornal Hendricks.

Also in the mix are URC regulars Gerhard Steenekamp, Francois Klopper, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, David Kriel and Wandisile Simelane.

The Pumas have few big-name stars in their ranks and will be led by lock Shane Kirkwood.

The big question is, who will be more settled — the side who have had months to prepare for the Currie Cup (the Pumas) or the team who are a mix and match group who haven’t spent too much time together, but have more experience in the 23?

In first round matches already played this weekend, the Cheetahs beat Griquas 42-19 in Kimberley on Friday, while in Durban on Saturday the Sharks got the better of the newcomers, the Griffons, 32-16.

And in Joburg, also on Saturday, Western Province beat the Lions 44-28.