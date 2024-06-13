Cheslin Kolbe back in Bok squad to follow rehab programme

The Boks' first Test of the year is now just over a week away, against Wales in London.

Two-time World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe is back in the Springbok squad ahead of the international season.

The speedy winger, who picked up a knee niggle during the recent Japanese club season, was released from the Bok squad on Monday, but returned to the group on Wednesday after seeking specialist opinion.

Kolbe will now do his rehabilitation under the supervision of the Bok medical staff with an eye on possibly being available for selection for the opening Test of the Incoming Tour against Ireland.

Mid-year Tests

The Boks face the Irish in two Tests, in Pretoria and Durban respectively, in July.

Kolbe will not be available for next weekend’s season-opening Test against Wales at Twickenham.

The match-day squad for that Test will be announced on Tuesday, with the Boks set to fly out to London on the following day or on the Thursday.

Following the two Tests against Ireland on July 6 and 13 the Boks will take on Portugal for the first time in a match in Bloemfontein on July 20.

Rugby Champs and year-end tour

Rassie Erasmus’ team will then turn their attention to the Rugby Championship where they will line up against Australia in Brisbane and Perth (August 10 and 17) before facing arch-rivals New Zealand on consecutive weekends in South Africa – in Johannesburg on August 31 and Cape Town on September 7.

They will then make a short trip to Argentina where they will face the Pumas in Santiago (on September 21) and then in Nelspruit on September 28.

This will be followed by the traditional year-end tour featuring Tests against Scotland in Edinburgh (November 10), England in London (November 16) and Wales in Cardiff (November 23).