‘50% of SA women at risk of obesity by 2030’: Here’s how to avoid being part of the stats

Obesity is closely linked to chronic health conditions such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and cardiovascular disease.

Experts warn that if current trends continue, up to 50% of South African women could be classified as obese by 2030.

According to the World Obesity Atlas 2022-2023, this would represent the highest obesity rate on the African continent.

Meanwhile, the South African National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (SANHANES) recently revealed that the country already has one of the highest rates of obesity in Africa and globally.

The survey indicates that 68% of women and 31% of men in South Africa are either overweight or obese.

Causes

Speaking to The Citizen, registered dietitian Humbulani Rangani explained that the causes of obesity are multifaceted, involving both environmental and personal factors.

“Mostly, people become obese due to poor eating habits. People tend to consume more energy-dense foods, including sugary, processed, and fast foods, while leading sedentary lifestyles. This imbalance between energy intake and output leads to weight gain,” Rangani said.

He also highlighted the role of poverty and lack of access to nutrition education.

He added: “A lack of access to nutritious foods, or poverty in other words, means people eat what they can afford.”

Preventing obesity through lifestyle changes

Rangani also noted that genetic factors can contribute to obesity, emphasising the importance of adopting preventive measures, such as eating more vegetables, fruits and unprocessed foods.

“Even if someone has a genetic predisposition to obesity, healthy eating and lifestyle habits can help prevent weight gain. It’s vital to practise healthy eating habits.

“Consuming more vegetables, fruits, and unprocessed foods, while avoiding sugary and fatty options, can help prevent weight gain.

“Regular physical activity is also key, as a lack of exercise exacerbates the energy imbalance that leads to obesity. Maintaining a balance between energy intake and output is crucial to preventing weight gain,” Rangani added.

Treatment and management

To combat obesity, healthcare professionals conduct nutritional assessments and provide personalised diet plans to help individuals manage their weight.

Rangani explained that they carry out a nutritional assessment, which is then used to create tailored diet and lifestyle plans.

“We conduct a thorough nutritional assessment, followed by personalised interventions, such as meal plans and dietary counselling, to support weight loss,” Rangani said.

He noted that obesity is closely linked to chronic health conditions such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and cardiovascular disease, all of which increase the burden on South Africa’s healthcare system.

“Treating obesity early through proper nutrition and lifestyle changes is essential to mitigate these risks.”

