Waiting game for next-gen Boks: Future stars overlooked for UK tour

A number of promising youngsters of SA rugby will hope for another chance in 2025 to show what they can do.

An experienced Springbok squad, with no debutants, will tour to the UK next month. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Such is the depth in South African rugby that several players will be wondering when their time will come to play for the Springboks.

The reality is they simply have to bide their time, with their best chance possibly coming after the 2027 Rugby World Cup when several current Bok players will hang up their boots. Some will possibly pack it up before then, but there are not too many of them.

The Bok squad Rassie Erasmus will take to the next World Cup will be an “old one” in terms of age and experience, but it will be the Boks’ best chance of winning three titles in a row.

With the Boks playing just three Tests in the UK this November, with no midweek games, there is little scope for experimentation. Erasmus, mind you, did that earlier this year, with the away Test against Wales, the home Test against Portugal and even in the other Rugby Championship matches.

It is though still surprising that there are no newcomers in his squad to tour the UK next month. Normally on an end-of-year tour there are places for a few newbies, but not this time … it is an experienced squad packed with World Cup winners.

Promising future stars

So, for the likes of Cameron Hanekom (Bulls), Henco van Wyk (Lions), Sanele Nohamba (Lions), Asenathi Ntlabakanye (Lions), Ethan Hooker (Sharks), David Kriel (Bulls), Francke Horn (Lions), Suleiman Hartzenberg (Stormers), Neethling Fouche (Stormers) and a few others the wait to play for the Boks continues.

These men, and a few other rising stars, some of whom already played for the Boks this year, namely Andre-Hugo Venter, Ben-Jason Dixon, Morne van den Berg, Quan Horn, Edwill van der Merwe, Jordan Hendrikse, Phepsi Buthelezi, and Ntuthuko Mchunu will hope for another chance next season, in mid-year when Italy and Georgia visit South Africa.

Bulls No 8 Cameron Hanekom has a bright future. Picture: Gallo Images

Erasmus admitted this week when he named his 34-man squad for November’s trip north, it was unfortunate that so many players had to miss out after performing well during the Boks’ Tests this year.

“There’s no doubt that there are several unlucky players who could easily have made the touring squad, but unfortunately we could only select 34 players,” said Erasmus, who used 49 players in the Boks’ Tests this year with 35 featuring in the Rugby Championship.

“That said, this squad (to tour the UK) includes a healthy mix of youth and experience, with most of these players having made a strong statement in the Springbok jersey this year.

“It’s also great to have RG (Snyman), Franco (Mostert), Andre (Esterhuizen), and Damian (Willemse) back in the mix after recovering from their injuries, and we are excited to see what impact they have on the field.”

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Salmaan Moerat, Steven Kitshoff, Lood de Jager and Faf de Klerk weren’t considered for the tour because of injuries.