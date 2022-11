There are many things about the Springboks and the way they play that we can be critical about and question, but the one thing the coaches can’t be accused of is throwing players under the bus, or blaming individuals in public. So, well done to the Bok management for always backing their players and, this week, for showing faith in Damian Willemse. Honestly, I have been appalled by how some critics, some of them well-established pundits, and the SA public have gone on about Willemse and his performance against Ireland last weekend. The noise around Willemse has been terrible. But...

Up until last weekend Willemse was hailed as possibly the best Boks player of the season and potentially a candidate to actually wear the No 10 jersey going forward — ahead of Handre Pollard and others.

But one off day at the office and a few missed kicks and he’s all of a sudden not worthy of the Bok team and should not come close to the No 10 jersey! Come on!

Willemse has been wonderful for the Boks this year and he’s done brilliantly at flyhalf. Please let’s not judge him on one performance.

And, have so many people forgotten that it was he who slotted the penalty that mattered in the series against Wales earlier this year? There is sometimes way too much emotion in our rugby and it’s time we accepted that on occasion things will go wrong.

So, I am glad the Bok management have backed him to start again.

However, I can’t understand why Jaden Hendrikse has been dropped; he’s been so good since taking over at nine, while Pieter-Steph du Toit must surely be on his last chance.

The former world player of the year just hasn’t been the same since returning from injury and I think it’s time for Evan Roos to get a crack; he’s a powerful ball-carrier and very physical.

I must also mention Jesse Kriel, who was phenomenal against Ireland, so I’m pleased that he’s settled at 13 for now.

Backs to wall Boks

Obviously it was not the start to their tour the Boks would have wanted last weekend, and now they’re under big pressure to beat France on Saturday.

The French will be licking their lips in anticipation for the Boks, but we also know how the Boks respond when their backs are against the wall. They’ll be fired up and I’m sure they’ll give as good as they get from France.

Confidence is a big thing in sport though, and I’m not sure how much confidence is currently flowing through the Bok set-up, but as for France, they’ll be in high spirits for sure. They’ll believe they can out-muscle the Boks and attack them in the scrums and mauls so a big Bok effort will be needed.

It’s another big Test for the Boks and just like last week, I’m too scared to make any prediction this week. Let’s hope for a more clinical and better Bok effort.