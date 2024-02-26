Rugby

Confirmed: Sbu Nkosi gets rugby lifeline at Cheetahs

The former World Cup winner failed to settle at the Bulls after joining from the Sharks.

Sbu Nkosi

Sbu Nkosi in happier times with the Springboks. Picture: Gallo Images

Former 2019 Rugby World Cup winner, Sbu Nkosi, is set to be given a 12-month contract with the Cheetahs, in an effort to resurrect his career.

Nkosi left the Bulls towards the end of last year after several incidents, including his going AWOL at one stage. He previously played for the Sharks in Durban.

Nkosi hasn’t played any top flight rugby in months, but he has been given a lifeline, according to Rapport newspaper.

‘Another chance’

CEO of the Cheetahs, Ross van Reenen told the Sunday publication that the 28-year-old winger had already joined the Cheetahs and is currently training with them.

“Sbu and his family are already here. We’re looking at giving him a contract for a year. We’re going to work nicely with him and give him another chance,” said Van Reenen.

“There is little doubt that Nkosi has loads of talent. He fitted in nicely this week.”

Former two-time World Cup winner Frans Steyn, who is now the Cheetahs’ director of rugby, will take Nkosi under his wing.

“I’m confident Frans will fulfil a big mentorship role for Sbu,” said Van Reenen.

