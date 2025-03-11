Georgia to take on Cheetahs ahead of Springboks Test

The last time Georgia played in South Africa was in 2021 when one of two Tests against the Boks was cancelled due to Covid cases.

The Cheetahs will get a taste of international rugby when they face Georgia in July. Picture: Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images

Having been overlooked to host a Test match this season, Bloemfontein will host Georgia in a match against the Cheetahs a week before their international against the Springboks in Nelspruit.

The match in the capital of the Free State will take place on 12 July, a week before they meet the Boks in Nelspruit.

The last time Georgia toured South Africa was in 2021, ahead of the Boks’ series against the British and Irish Lions.

Because of Covid, the first Test at Loftus in Pretoria, won 40-9 by the Boks and a game in which Aphelele Fassi, Rosko Specman and Jasper Wiese made their debuts, was played inside an empty stadium, while the second match, scheduled for Ellis Park, was cancelled because of Covid infections in both teams.

‘Great occasion for the Cheetahs’

Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby, said: “We received a request from Georgia for an extra match on their tour and what better opponents than the Cheetahs, who will be in the middle of their season at that stage.

“We believe it’ll be a great occasion for Cheetahs fans and rugby supporters in central South Africa and it will give our visitors a proper hit-out before they take on the Springboks.”

Rory Duncan, CEO of the Free State Cheetahs, said: “We are thrilled to host Georgia for what promises to be an exciting encounter. This is a fantastic opportunity for our supporters to witness top-class rugby in Bloemfontein.

“Playing against Georgia will be a great test for the Cheetahs. The team is up for the challenge, and we are eager to see how we measure against an international side.”