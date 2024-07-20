Salmaan Moerat opens up on Bok captaincy: ‘A privilege and honour’

Moerat admitted that he thought there was a typo next to his name when he received the team sheet at training earlier this week.

New Springbok captain Salmaan Moerat is raring to add to his families rich rugby history when he leads the Boks against Portugal in Bloemfontein on Saturday. Picture: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

New Springbok captain Salmaan Moerat says the captaincy is way bigger than him and something that will inspire many South Africans, as he prepares to become the 66th captain of the national team, and first Muslim to lead it in history, against Portugal on Saturday.

Moerat comes from a rich rugby history, with a number of his family members having represented South Africa at the highest possible level during the apartheid days, and he will now be adding to that history with his appointment.

‘Massive privilege’

He acknowledged that it would not only be a massive moment for him and his family, but also for many others around the country.

“It’s well documented that my father and uncles played rugby back in the Saru days. They have been there before paving the way for us professional rugby players. So it’s a massive privilege for myself and my family and it is a huge honour to captain the Springboks,” said Moerat.

“To be honest, you never really think that it’s possible until it happens. It was a massive shock to me (when he was named), but it is something that I take immense pride in. My family will be up here as well. So they will also enjoy the occasion with me and it’s something we are really looking forward to.

“I believe that when you captain the Springboks it isn’t just about yourself, it’s about the people that have been there before you, it’s about the next generation coming through and it’s about creating hope (for the future).”

Surprise announcement

Moerat admitted that he thought there was a typing error next to his name when he received the team sheet at training earlier this week, until assistant coach Mzwandile Stick officially announced him as the captain for the game.

The current Stormers and former Junior Bok captain said that those experiences mean the position isn’t new to him and that will help as he takes on the role at the highest level.

“I found out for the first time at training on Monday. Coach Stokke (Stick) announced the team to us. Initially I thought it was a typo next to my name because it was quite small to see and then he announced it out loud,” said Moerat.

“I immediately thought what a massive honour and privilege. What helps a lot is that I have captained the Junior Springboks, the Stormers and Western Province, so this is not something new.

“What also helps is there are some experienced players in the lineup this weekend. They have made it so much easier this week. They have taken responsibility in their roles and for me it is just about making sure everything is running smoothly and to focus on my own game.”

Injury struggles

It is also special for Moerat due to the injury struggles he has had to go through over the years, which has stunted his growth as a player, but he says that it has made him stronger and better because of that.

“It has been a very tough road up until now. But I firmly believe that these things happen for a reason and they make you stronger at the end of the day,” said Moerat.

“As much as it sounds like a cliché it really does. It gives you time to reflect, time to have introspection with yourself and it really shows you how important your support base and family is.

“That’s why it is so much more special to get this honour because I know how much it means to them. They have been there through the dark times. I have missed out on quite a bit of rugby and opportunities, but I firmly believe that it all happens for a reason.”