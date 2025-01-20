Crocked Stormers turn attention to Leinster in the URC

The Stormers are waiting to hear news on whether Evan Roos, Joseph Dweba and Suleiman Hartzenberg will be fit to face Leinster in the URC.

Stormers Director of Rugby John Dobson says they have to wait and see if a trio of players will be passed fit to face Leinster in the URC after they were injured in their Champions Cup match against Racing 92. Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

A crocked Stormers team will be looking to put the disappointment of dropping out of the European Professional Club Rugby Competition behind them as they turn their attention back to the United Rugby Championship (URC) and a massive clash against Leinster in Dublin this weekend.

On Saturday night the Stormers were unceremoniously dumped out of the Champions Cup after falling to a 31-22 loss against Racing 92 in Paris, while on Sunday it was confirmed that they wouldn’t qualify for the second-tier Challenge Cup after Sale Sharks beat Toulon, leaving them bottom of the pool.

Injuries

Against Racing the Stormers made a fist of the game, despite leaving out a number of star players with an eye on the Leinster match, but were struck by three injuries that, should they be ruled out of the game in Ireland, would set them back despite the number of returning players.

“We have a couple of injuries. Joseph (Dweba) we will have to check on, looks like it was just a stinger. Suleiman Hartzenberg looks like it could be a fractured hand and Evan Roos could be quite serious (injury) to his cheekbone. But those have to be checked by x-ray,” said Director of Rugby John Dobson after the match.

“But we are looking forward to the coming game against Leinster. It’s nice to know that guys like (Leolin) Zas, Seabelo Senatla, Warrick Gelant, Manie Libbok, Deon Fourie and BJ Dixon will all be fit for the match. We just hope those scans on the other players give us some good news.”

Champions Cup defeat

Talking about their defeat in their final pool game in the Champions Cup, which left them with just one win from four matches in the competition, Dobson admitted his underpowered team impressed him, against an internationally laden Racing team.

“It was a disappointing loss, but there was lots to be proud of, especially the fight. They were obviously fully loaded with world class players at nine, 10 and 13. They had 11 internationals out there,” explained Dobson.

“We were light a couple of players but I thought we showed enormous fight. I thought at 24-22 (down in the second half) we had a chance to win it. The way we stayed in the fight was refreshing and the growth of some players who we are investing in was good to see.”

Dobson was however unhappy with the way the scrum was reffed, after the Stormers dominated in the first half, but were unable to gain ascendancy in the second.

“The scrum dominance was great in the first half but we really struggled with it in the second because the use it call was coming very quickly when we were trying to get dominance, especially on our ball. We had four scrum penalties in the first half and none in the second,” said Dobson.

“They were very clever there in playing it away and then the referee call to use it (came) surprisingly quickly. We have to be more explosive there. It also wasn’t our best day in the lineouts.

“Between not getting the scrum penalties we expected in the second half and losing a few lineouts was probably the difference in the end.”