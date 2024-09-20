Currie Cup final: Lions pick Nohamba at 10 for clash against Sharks

The exciting and versatile Nohamba will now go head to head with the equally thrilling Siya Masuku of the Durban-based team.

Sanele Nohamba will play flyhalf for the Lions in the Currie Cup final. Picture: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

Two of this country’s brightest flyhalf prospects, Sanele Nohamba of the Lions, and the Sharks’ Siya Masuku will go head to head in Saturday’s Currie Cup final at Ellis Park (4pm).

The former Sharks scrumhalf, Nohamba, who has tuned himself into a very versatile player since joining the Lions two years ago and now also features regularly at No 10, has been picked to start at flyhalf in Saturday’s final. He replaces Kade Wolhuter who will play off the bench.

Masuku, who has become one of this country’s most impressive flyhalves since leaving the Cheetahs a year ago and joining the Sharks, led the Durban-based side to Challenge Cup glory last season and he’ll now be measured against Nohamba.

Both Masuku and Nohamba have Springbok ambitions and Saturday’s grand final could give some indication of who can perform in a highly pressurised environment.

Lions’ senior players

The selection on Nohamba at No 10 is the only change to the Lions team from last week’s semifinal win against the Cheetahs.

Jaco Visagie will captain the team that includes Springboks flank Ruan Venter and fullback Quan Horn.

Several other United Rugby Championship players have been left out of the side to prepare for the start of that competition next week, but Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Ruben Schoeman and Marius Louw will, however, be in action on Saturday.

Lions team: Quan Horn, Rabz Maxwane, Rynhardt Jonker, Marius Louw, Tapiwa Mafura, Sanele Nohamba, Nico Steyn, Jarod Cairns, Ruan Venter, Renzo du Plessis, Darrien Landsberg, Ruben Schoeman, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Jaco Visagie (capt), Morgan Naude. Bench: Morne Brandon, Juan Schoeman, Conrad van Vuuren, Siba Qoma, Raynard Roets, JC Pretorius, Kade Wolhuter, Kelly Mpeku