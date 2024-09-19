Tshituka brothers team up to lead Sharks against Lions in Currie Cup final

There are several players in the Sharks team who previously played for the Joburg-based side.

Emmanuel and Vincent Tshituka of the Sharks will face their old team-mates at the Lions in Currie Cup final. Picture: Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Sharks coach John Plumtree has recalled former Lions player Emmanuel Tshituka to the starting team, in place of Springbok loose forward Phepsi Buthelezi, who’s picked up an injury, for Saturday’s Currie Cup final against the Lions at Ellis Park (4pm).

Tshituka played off the bench in last week’s semi-final against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld, but this week joins his brother and Sharks captain, Vincent, also a former Lions player, in the starting team.

The one other change to the starting XV from last weekend is in the backs where SA U20 star centre Jurenzo Julius comes into the side.

There is also a new Sharks man on the bench this weekend, namely former Bulls lock Jason Jenkins, who is in line to make his debut in this Currie Cup final.

Lions flavour

While the Lions will probably start as the favourites in the final, the Sharks go into the game on the back of an eight-match unbeaten run, including a win against the Lions — the Joburgers’ only loss in their 10 round robin games — in July.

Besides the Tshituka brothers who previously played for the Lions, flanker James Venter and fullback Jordan Hendrikse also turned out for the Joburg-based team, while assistant coach Warren Whiteley captained the Lions for several seasons before hanging up his boots and turning to coaching.

The former No 8 said the Sharks were in a good space ahead of the final, but admitted a huge challenge lay ahead for his team.

“We’re proud of the effort and character shown in last week’s semi-final and now we’re in the final which is really special, a great opportunity for us,” said Whiteley.

“We’ve built nicely over the last few weeks, but the Lions are also a great side, and that’s why they’re top of the log and they’ve proved that throughout the competition.

“It’s going to be a massive test for us, but one we’re really looking forward to. This is the final and we’re treating it with respect; we want to honour the tradition of the Currie Cup.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge. The Lions are a quality side who got the better of us a couple of times, they have a massive, dominant pack and some explosive backs and we can’t wait to get out there.”

Sharks: Jordan Hendrikse, Eduan Keyter, Jurenzo Julius, Andre Esterhuizen, Ethan Hooker, Siya Masuku, Bradley Davids, Emmanuel Tshituka, Vincent Tshituka (capt), James Venter, Emile van Heerden, Corne Rahl, Hanro Jacobs, Fez Mbatha, Ntuthuko Mchunu. Bench: Dylan Richardson, Trevor Nyakane, Mawande Mdande, Jason Jenkins, Gerbrandt Grobler, Tinotenda Mavesere, Tian Meyer, Lionel Cronje