Why Sharks have every reason to be confident of knocking over Lions in Currie Cup final

Only one team has got the better of the Ellis Park outfit this Currie Cup season ... the men from Durban.

Sharks assistant coach and former Lions captain Warren Whiteley will be back at Ellis Park on Saturday for this year’s Currie Cup final. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

If the Sharks beat the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday to lift the Currie Cup for 2024 it will go down as one of the biggest comeback stories in the competition’s history.

And they have as good a chance as the Lions do to win the most coveted trophy in South African rugby – thanks to their stunning run of form over the last two months.

After losing their first three pool games in the Currie Cup, the Sharks came to Joburg to face the red-hot Lions towards the end of July and after a stunning 80 minutes registered a 35-22 victory. They’d go on to not lose again this season.

Young stars and grizzled veterans

The men from KZN went on to win five matches and register two draws in an eight-game unbeaten run, including last week’s come from behind 40-all draw with the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld, which was enough to get them into the final, because they scored more tries than the Bulls did on the day.

While the win in Joburg turned the Sharks’ season around, it was the Lions’ only defeat of their campaign but they’ll know John Plumtree’s men will arrive at Ellis Park on Saturday full of confidence, and perhaps even swagger, after what they’ve managed to achieve in the last few weeks.

Youngsters such as Jurenzo Julius, Ethan Hooker, Bradley Davids and Corne Rahl have performed strongly alongside the likes of Eduan Keyter, Siya Masuku, Emile van Heerden, Hanro Jacobs, Fez Mbatha and Ntuthuko Mchunu.

Add in Bok centre Andre Esterhuizen and the four former Lions men, Jordan Hendrikse, Vincent and Emmanuel Tshituka, and James Venter and you have a quite formidable outfit.

Oh, and let’s not forget some high-quality bench-sitters in Dylan Richardson, Trevor Nyakane, Jason Jenkins, Gerbrandt Grobler, Tian Meyer and Lionel Cronje … and you then fully realise the Sharks have got something of their own “Bomb Squad” as well.

And, assistant coach Warren Whiteley is a former Lions captain and he’s sure to have a good idea about some of the now opposition players and how the Lions coaching team will have gone about their business this week.

The last time the Sharks won the Currie Cup was in 2018, while the Lions’ last triumph was back in 2015.

TEAMS

Lions team: Quan Horn, Rabz Maxwane, Rynhardt Jonker, Marius Louw, Tapiwa Mafura, Sanele Nohamba, Nico Steyn, Jarod Cairns, Ruan Venter, Renzo du Plessis, Darrien Landsberg, Ruben Schoeman, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Jaco Visagie (capt), Morgan Naude. Bench: Morne Brandon, Juan Schoeman, Conrad van Vuuren, Siba Qoma, Raynard Roets, JC Pretorius, Kade Wolhuter, Kelly Mpeku

Sharks: Jordan Hendrikse, Eduan Keyter, Jurenzo Julius, Andre Esterhuizen, Ethan Hooker, Siya Masuku, Bradley Davids, Emmanuel Tshituka, Vincent Tshituka (capt), James Venter, Emile van Heerden, Corne Rahl, Hanro Jacobs, Fez Mbatha, Ntuthuko Mchunu. Bench: Dylan Richardson, Trevor Nyakane, Mawande Mdande, Jason Jenkins, Gerbrandt Grobler, Tinotenda Mavesere, Tian Meyer, Lionel Cronje