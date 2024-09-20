Set piece and exits key for Lions in Currie Cup final against Sharks

Lions prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye is wrapped up by Cheetahs defenders during their Currie Cup semifinal clash at Ellis Park over the past weekend. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

The Lions are aiming for an improved performance at the set piece and with their exits when they welcome the Sharks to Ellis Park for the Currie Cup final on Saturday afternoon (4pm).

In their semifinal win over the Cheetahs last weekend the Lions were bullied in the scrums, and struggled after receiving kick-offs as they kept allowing the visitors back into the game after they pulled ahead.

Lions prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye knows how important the set piece battle will be against the Sharks and admits that it could decide who triumphs on the day.

“Our set piece wasn’t good enough, and neither were our exits. If you look at last week’s game we would score, then give an easy try away, score and give an easy try away. So those are the kind of things we want to fix up this week,” explained Ntlabakanye.

“It’s going to be a massive game. We have looked at our performance last weekend and it wasn’t quite good enough.

“We know when it comes to playoffs that set piece is a big part of the game. So for us it is about fixing that up. But it’s a final in the end. If you’re not up for it then I don’t know.”

Fantastic campaign

It has been a fantastic Currie Cup campaign for the Lions so far, with them winning nine out of 10 pool games, before beating the Cheetahs in an entertaining semifinal last weekend.

This will be their third game of the competition against the Sharks, after they beat them 26-25 in Durban, before suffering their only defeat against them at home, going down 35-22 in the pool stage, and Ntlabakanye is excited for what should be a cracking final.

“They beat us in the pool stage and we weren’t at our best then. Credit to them, they were very good on that day,” admitted Ntlabakanye.

“But for us this week has been about proving ourselves. We have prepped ourselves, we know exactly what to do and how to execute our game plan.

“Playing at home gives us a slight edge. But it’s a game of rugby after all, the bounce of the ball can go either way. We are proud to be playing at home and hopefully there will be a nice crowd cheering for us on Saturday.”

On the Sharks front it will be a homecoming of sorts for a number of former Lions players who are now representing the Durban franchise.

Vincent Tshituka, who left the Lions in 2022, will captain the Sharks in the final, while his brother Emmanuel and Jordan Hendrikse, who both left the Lions after the past United Rugby Championship season, will also be starting in the match.