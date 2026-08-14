Currie Cup result: Boland back on track after beating Lions in Joburg

The visitors to Joburg put together an impressive second half performance.

Mthokozisi Gumede scored a brace of tries as the Boland Cavaliers overcame a first-half deficit to beat the Lions in a thrilling round-five Currie Cup clash in Joburg on Friday.

Trailing 17-14 at half-time, the Cavaliers scored three of their five tries in an impressive second-half performance to claim a 38-29 victory at the Wits Stadium.

With two rounds left until the semi-finals, Hawies Fourie’s charges leapfrogged into top spot on the standings before the conclusion of this weekend’s league action, with the Lions slipping to fourth.

Mziwakhe Nkosi’s Lions will next face the Sharks XV at Kings Park in seven days’ time, while the Cavaliers are set to cross swords with the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein next Sunday.

The Lions made a fast start as Boland were reduced to 14 men when outside centre Lunathi Nxele was yellow-carded in the sixth minute.

Flyhalf Sam Francis opened the scoring from the resulting penalty before winger Keagan Smith finished a strong Lions attack for the first try of the match.

Skipper Jarod Cairns then barged over from close range to stretch the lead to 17-0 after 14 minutes. Boland responded through loosehead prop Gumede, who crashed over under the posts.

Gumede was yellow-carded for a dangerous tackle in the 24th minute, while Lions hooker Mahle Sithole was also sent to the sin bin before the break. Boland capitalised when flanker Gift Dlamini crossed to reduce the deficit to three points at the interval.

The visitors completed their turnaround early in the second half when replacement Sibusiso Sangweni powered over to put them 21-17 ahead. Speedster Xavier Mitchell then had a try ruled out for obstruction.

Boland secured the bonus point through substitute Jeandré Leonard before Smith scored his second touchdown. Gumede then completed his double to extend the lead to 35-22.

Centre Rynhardt Jonker crossed for the Lions’ bonus-point try, but James Tedder’s late penalty secured the come-from-behind win for Fourie’s men and denied the hosts a losing bonus point.

LIONS – Tries: Keagan Smith (2), Jarod Cairns, Rynhardt Jonker. Conversions: Sam Francis (3). Penalty: Francis.

BOLAND CAVALIERS – Tries: Mthokozisi Gumede (2), Gift Dlamini, Sibusiso Sangweni, Jeandré Leonard. Conversions: Ashlon Davids (3), James Tedder (2). Penalty: Tedder.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.