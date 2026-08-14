Currie Cup result: Griquas too good for Sharks in Kimberley

The home team scored eight tries and were also awarded a penalty try.

Defending champions Griquas produced a dominant display against the Sharks XV in Kimberley on Friday.

Winger Dylan Maart and replacement hooker Tiaan Lange both crossed for hat-tricks as Griquas secured a 55-21 win.

It moved them five points clear of the Boland Cavaliers, who beat the Lions earlier in the day, and the Cheetahs, who face the Bulls XV at Loftus on Sunday.

The Sharks remain seventh on the log with just two matches to play.

The hosts took charge with early set-piece pressure forcing a series of penalties before hooker Janus Venter powered over from a maul. Flyhalf George Whitehead added the extras.

Scrumhalf Bobby Alexander thought he had scored the second but it was ruled out for offside before Sharks flyhalf Tim Swiel cynically stopped another scoring opportunity, resulting in a penalty try and 10 minutes in the sin bin.

The Sharks hit back through flanker Tino Mavesere before Maart sensationally dotted down in the corner to restore the 12-point buffer.

The visitors then went on a second-quarter blitz, with tries from Swiel and lock Johan Momsen giving them a 21-19 lead.

Griquas responded immediately, though, with winger Gurswin Wehr making a powerful run before an offload released Alexander to dot down.

The hosts went back to basics in the second half, with Whitehead threading a superb grubber into space for Maart to collect and dive over for his second try and the bonus point.

The Sharks rallied but another powerful Griquas maul resulted in Lange crossing the whitewash and replacement flyhalf Liam Koen converted to make it 38-21.

Mavesere was shown a yellow card for cynical play in the red zone and the hosts made the one-man advantage count. Lange powered over for his second before completing his hat-trick from yet another powerful maul.

Maart then dived over in the corner to claim his own hat-trick.

In round six, Griquas travel to Nelspruit to face the Pumas, while the Sharks host the Lions in Durban.

GRIQUAS – Tries: Janus Venter, Dylan Maart (3), Bobby Alexander, Tiaan Lange (3), penalty try. Conversions: George Whitehead (2), Liam Koen (2).

SHARKS XV – Tries: Tino Mavesere, Tim Swiel, Johan Momsen. Conversions: Luan Giliomee, Tim Swiel (2).

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.