Currie Cup roundup: Griquas, Pumas set up repeat of 2022 final

Griquas will be looking to go back-to-back, while the Pumas will be out to win the title for just the second time.

Griquas will host the 2026 Currie Cup final at home in Kimberley this coming weekend and look to go back-to-back after winning the title in surprising fashion in Joburg last year.

Pieter Bergh’s side will take on Pumas in the final on Saturday afternoon.

It will be a repeat of the 2022 final, which was also played in Kimberley, but on that occasion coach Jimmy Stonehouse’s Pumas side upset the odds and won 26-19 for their first Currie Cup title.

In a thrilling round of semi-final matches on Sunday, Griquas beat the Lions 52-12 in Kimberley, while the Pumas edged the Cheetahs 27-24 in a pulsating game in Bloemfontein.

Griquas scored seven tries in a dominant performance after entering the semi-final on a six-game winning run, after only losing their opening game of the competition.

The Lions managed to score just two tries in the match and after losing the final at home in 2024 and 2025 – to the last penalty kick of the match on both occasions – will have to try again next season.

In a much tougher second semi-final, the Pumas and Cheetahs went toe to toe with the visitors from Mpumalanga proving just too good in the end.

Both teams scored three tries and the Cheetahs led 10-3 at the interval. But a strong second half saw the Pumas fight back before Clinton Swart’s 70th minute penalty put his side ahead, and they hung on for the win.

“Ja, it’s a repeat of 2022 and we’re excited for it,” said Pumas captain Willie Engelbrecht, who also had a message for their fans.

“Griquas are a hard team in Kimberley, but the fans must come, we’ll take it again.”

Pumas boss Jimmy Stonehouse added: “I thought we played really well in the second half, and deserved it in the end. The guys worked hard, after the opening round loss.”

The narrow defeat was hugely disappointing for the Cheetahs, who’d recruited two-time World Cup winning scrumhalf Faf de Klerk before the competition started. They also finished second on the log, bettered only by Griquas.

The final on Saturday is scheduled to kick off at 5pm.