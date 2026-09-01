‘I have never coached that’: Daan Human offended by claims Springboks walk around scrum

The Springbok scrum coach said it was not in his nature to try cheat or instruct his players to scrum illegally.

Springbok scrum coach Daan Human said he had taken offence at accusations that the national team had been scrumming illegally on purpose.

Claims that the Springboks had been ‘walking around’ scrums emerged following the Boks’ 33-26 win over the All Blacks in Cape Town, which levelled the four-match Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series at 1-1.

All Blacks coach Dave Rennie said he had made enquiries with World Rugby for clarity around the matter, while Bok head coach Rassie Erasmus argued that in six years this was the first time these accusations had been made.

‘We don’t want to do it’

Human likewise disputed the claims in the strongest terms.

“Walking around… I can promise you one thing: I have never coached that,” Human said on Tuesday.

“We want to go forward… never walking around. It’s not ideal for us. We don’t want to do it.”

He said he had been hurt by the accusations because he had always tried to coach technique that was “100% by the book”.

“That is the way I have been brought up on the farm. I don’t want to say cheat or walk around.

“We never work like that and I will never coach that. We will work even harder to be precise in what we are doing. It must be legal, straightforward dominance.”

Springboks target scrum dominance

The Springboks enjoyed that dominance, especially in the first Test at Ellis Park until about the 55th minute, when referee Matthew Carley ruled Gerhard Steenekamp had ‘walked around’ during their third set-piece in front of the All Blacks’ posts.

Momentum swung from that moment, and New Zealand turned their 19-16 lead into a 33-16 win.

The scrums were more closely contested in the second Test in Cape Town, though there were periods when the Springboks found dominance.

Referee Angus Gardner kept a close eye on scrums and ensured the teams maintained the hooker ‘brake foot’ rule where other referees had been lenient in the past.

Still, Human said Gardner had been consistent, and had had a word with both teams about what was required before the match.

However, the outside noise, particularly on social media, since then, was troubling.

“It’s looking like every second guy is becoming our scrum coach,” Human joked before saying this was good because the game was open to the public, who were entitled to their opinions.

“The scrum is very important in our team. It’s part of our culture, and I suppose it’s part of the [country’s culture].”

The Bok assistant coach said he would love to hear South African fans chant ‘scrum, scrum’ the way Norway’s football fans chant and perform their viking ‘Ro! Ro!’.

“I can assure you that sometimes one thing [causes] another, and it might happen. Obviously we are not perfect.

“We try to take it right through the middle, straightforward, obviously according to the laws, and show the referee a dominant picture on both sides.”