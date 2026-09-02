SACAA remain undecided over dramatic Cape Town Stadium flyover

SA made international headlines when two Airlink Embraer 190 passenger jets performed an uncharacteristically low flyover.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) says it is still finalising its processes before commenting on the Cape Town Stadium flyover before the kick-off of the second Test of the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series between the Springboks and the All Blacks.

The country made international headlines on Saturday when two Airlink Embraer 190 passenger jets, featuring green-and-gold Springbok and All-Black livery, performed what many critics described as one of the lowest flyovers yet recorded – just 12m above the stadium’s roof.

Processes

SACAA spokesperson Sisa Majola said they are dealing with the matter.

“We have received a lot of queries regarding the Cape Town stadium flyover. The SACAA will issue a media statement in due course, and once all necessary processes have been completed.”

Concerns

Airlink on Sunday said it noted the concerns expressed on social media and online forums regarding Saturday’s formation flyby over Cape Town Stadium.

“The flight demanded careful planning and rehearsal, as it required navigating at low altitude, at around 150 knots. The South African Civil Aviation Authority and Air Traffic Navigation Services provided valuable guidance, approval and support to ensure a safe flyby,” the airline said.

Flyover

Airlink said the two aircraft were flown by highly experienced crews, each comprising three senior captains serving as commander, copilot and safety/technical officer.

“The flight data recorded by both aircraft confirms that the flights were performed within the South African Civil Aviation Authority’s [Sacaa] approved and rehearsed safety altitude and speed limits for the flypast.”

Best pilots

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson, who was at the stadium during the flyover, backed Airlink, saying it was laughable to see aviation experts going on about the airline’s flyover.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie hailed South Africa’s pilots.

“It’s a well-known fact that we have the best pilots in the world; that was spectacular. Next time, I will ask the pilots to land on the field. Prepare to be amazed further,” McKenzie said.