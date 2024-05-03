Dayimani on his way to join Kolisi at Racing 92?

The Stormers star is one of many high-quality loose forwards looking to break into the Springbok rugby fold.

Stormers loose forward Hacjivah Dayimani could soon be playing in a backrow alongside Springbok World Cup winning captain Siya Kolisi, if reports out of France are to be believed.

French rugby publication, L’Equipe, are reporting that Dayimani, who can play anywhere in the backrow, and possibly even on the wing, is in talks with French club, Racing 92, to join for a two-year-period, with an option to play for a third season.

Kolisi, who led the Boks to World Cup glory in 2019 and 2023, joined Racing 92 after last year’s global showpiece in France.

Overlooked by Boks

Dayimani, who before joining the Stormers three seasons ago, played for the Lions in Johannesburg.

The 26-year-old has yet to be called up to any national training or planning camps and was again overlooked this year when Boks coach Rassie Erasmus held an alignment camp in Cape Town ahead of the international season.

Loose forward is one of the most well-stocked positions in South African rugby, with several players vying for just three starting spots in the Bok team and possibly one other on the bench.

The Boks kick off their 2024 season with a Test against Wales in London on June 22 before they take on Ireland in two Tests in the middle of July. They complete their mid-year fixtures with a one-off Test against Portugal in Bloemfontein.

In August and September the Boks will play in the annual Rugby Championship in a double round of fixtures for each team against Argentina, Australia and New Zealand.