Sharks Boks are ready for semi-final clash, says John Plumtree

The Sharks have six players that have faced the pressure of playing in a Rugby World Cup final.

Sharks coach John Plumtree says his Springboks internationals are calm ahead of the Sharks’ semi-final clash with Clermont. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images.

Sharks coach John Plumtree will be banking on his Springbok contingency to help handle the pressure that will arise from their Challenge Cup semi-final clash with Clermont at Twickenham Stoop in London on Saturday (kick-off 1.30pm).

In their starting XV, the Sharks have six players who have played in a Rugby World Cup final for the Springboks, either in 2019 or 2023, where they were triumphant on both occasions.

Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, Vincent Koch, Eben Etzebeth, Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi have played in World Cup finals. The onus will be on them, alongside Grant Williams, also World Cup winner, to keep things under control when the going gets tough against the French side.

Boks are excited

Although the Sharks’ Springbok players struggled to save the franchise in the early parts of the season, especially in the United Rugby Championship, they have been behind their charge to the semi-finals in the cup competition and will need to once again put in telling performances.

“They are really important,” said Plumtree when asked about his internationals and the role they will play in the game.

“Anytime you get to this stage of the year and there’s an opportunity to play in a final, your big players really get excited about that, and they step up. All of our senior players here and the guys with the experience have done a great job.

“Everyone seems pretty relaxed, and the youngsters seem pretty happy. So right now, we feel like we are in a good spot,” he said.

Tough Clermont side

The Sharks and Clermont have not had the best of seasons in their domestic competitions, the United Rugby Championship and French Top14, respectively. The Challenge Cup, if they win it, allows them the opportunity to sneak into next term’s Champions Cup.

Plumtree knows they will have to be at their best if they are to beat Clermont in London, as they have won the Challenge Cup on three previous occasions.

“We know we are playing against a tough side, we know we are going to have to play very well to beat them. If we do that, then great, we’ll move on to the next stage. If we don’t, the next challenge will be next week in Durban (in the URC against Benetton),” Plumtree said.

“That’s just the way it is. I don’t put extra pressure on players saying it’s a must-win, there’s enough pressure on them without adding another layer,” he said.

The Sharks mentor is anticipating Clermont to go hard on them in the collisions.

“They are a side that love continuity in their game, winning collisions and offloading, keeping the game flowing through their skills. They can butcher teams through winning collisions and keeping the flow of the game. So, it’s going to be a tough challenge as you’d expect in a semi-final stage.”