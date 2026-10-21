Paul de Villiers leads Stormers again in URC match against Scarlets

The Stormers have backed an exciting team of youth and experience to take on Scarlets in their URC match on Saturday.

Rising loose forward star Paul de Villiers will captain the Stormers for the second time when they welcome Wesh side Llanelli Scarlets to the Cape Town Stadium for their United Rugby Championship (URC) encounter on Saturday afternoon.

The Springbok flank stepped up last week when regular captain Ruhan Nel was a late injury withdrawal from the squad for their Champions Cup clash with Bristol Bears, and he will now continue in that role with Nel being rested as a precaution.

De Villiers is joined by fellow former Junior Springbok captains Riley Norton, Zachary Porthen and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu in a match 23 which features an exciting blend of youth and experience.

Markus Muller makes his first start for the Stormers at inside centre and is joined in midfield by Wandisile Simelane, who stepped in for Nel and put in a strong performance against Bristol.

Warrick Gelant starts at fullback and Haashim Pead makes his first start at scrumhalf in the two other changes to the backline. Cobus Reinach and Yaqeen Ahmed are set to be unleashed from the replacements bench in the second half.

Dayimani back

In the loose trio Hacjivah Dayimani makes his return at the back of the scrum, having missed out last week due to concussion, which sees Evan Roos shift to blindside flank.

There is an all-new lock pairing as Norton and Connor Evans start this week, with JD Schickerling and Adré Smith set to feature after half-time.

The all-Springbok front row of Porthen, André-Hugo Venter and Ntuthuko Mchunu is backed up by Olly Reid, Lukhanyo Vokozela and Neethling Fouché.

Director of Rugby John Dobson said that this will be an exciting team to watch as they look to continue their unbeaten run against the Scarlets.

“We have four players in Markus Muller, Riley Norton, Olly Reid and Yaqeen Ahmed who are young enough to be playing for the Stormers Bolts, along with the likes of Deon Fourie who is the second most-capped player of all time for this club.

“There are some really dynamic combinations both in the starting line-up and the replacements bench and they will all be tested against a Scarlets team that has made an impressive start to the season.

“We have enjoyed some great support this month and everyone is looking forward to an electric atmosphere at DHL Stadium once again.”

Stormers starting XV

Warrick Gelant, Seabelo Senatla, Wandisile Simelane, Markus Muller, Leolin Zas, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Haashim Pead, Hacjivah Dayimani, Evan Roos, Paul de Villiers (c), Connor Evans, Riley Norton, Zachary Porthen, André-Hugo Venter, Ntuthuko Mchunu

Bench: Lukhanyo Vokozela, Olly Reid, Neethling Fouché, Adré Smith, JD Schickerling, Deon Fourie, Cobus Reinach, Yaqeen Ahmed