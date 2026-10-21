Sharks: Lineouts will be key against Corniel’s Cardiff

The Sharks say the South Africa-born Cardiff head coach knows the Sharks well, and they respect his tactical acumen.

While the Sharks are hoping to be more physical, fast and “more conditioned than we’ve ever been before” this season, they know lineouts and the kicking game will come to the fore in their immediate next match against Cardiff on Friday night.

Forwards coach Warren Whiteley spoke of a growing rivalry with the Welsh side and their South Africa-born head coach, Corniel van Zyl, who was a lock in his playing days.

The teams meet in the United Rugby Championship, with Sharks lock Stephan Lewies saying most players would not play on artificial surfaces like the one at Arms Park if they had a choice.

Sharks forwards coach Whiteley said the Sharks were affected by the death of Hyron Andrews, who played at the Durban union for a decade from 2014 to 2024.

The side’s hard-fought 40-33 win over Lyon in the Challenge Cup in France the day afterwards at the weekend was a fitting response, reflecting the “fight and resilience of the group”.

“[Andrews] made a massive impact at the Sharks and we all knew and loved him. He was just an amazing guy. I played against him. I also coached him. Just a wonderful individual,” Whiteley said.

Cardiff coach knows Sharks well

The Sharks now face Cardiff in Wales in the second week of their tour. Munster follow in Ireland before the November break.

“They’re a quality team and we know Corniel has a lot of experience when it comes to the set piece and especially lineout. He’s an astute lineout coach and he’s very smart and I’ve coached against him the last couple of years,” the Sharks coach added.

“They are also a very smart team tactically. [Lineouts] will be a huge battle, as is the kicking game from both teams.”

Whitely said Van Zyl, who had played Super Rugby for the Cheetahs before Benetton and Italy, knew the Sharks “intimately”.

“And I think we have also worked closely with him. So we also know him quite well as coaches and as a group. So it’s a nice challenge for us.”

Sharks tick their boxes on tour

Whiteley said one of the main positives from the Lyon game was the Sharks’ speed and tenacity in defence. It was part of their three goals from the tour.

“One was being faster and quicker and more conditioned than we’ve ever been before, and I think we’ve already seen some unbelievable positives in that area.

“The other one was physical. We know that rugby’s a physical game, so in each and every area of the game, we want to be the most physical.”

Their third goal was being “relentless”, evidenced by the Sharks snatching the win in Lyon despite the lead changing hands a few times before the hosts equalised with seconds remaining.

“What’s pleasing for us is we’re starting to see that, and a lot of that comes from caring for each other, believing in each other.

“We just want to keep building on that, keep growing together, connecting with each other.”