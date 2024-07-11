Doris to captain Ireland against Boks in Durban, O’Mahony benched

The Springboks go into the match in Durban leading the two-match series 1-0 after their win in Pretoria last Saturday.

No 8 Caelan Doris will captain Ireland against the Springboks in Durban on Saturday. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

Eighthman Caelan Doris will captain Ireland in the second Test against the Springboks in Durban on Saturday, with kick-off at 5pm.

Regular skipper Peter O’Mahony has been relegated to the bench by coach Andy Farrell for the match Ireland must win to level the series at 1-1.

The Springboks won the first Test 27-20 at Loftus Versfeld last Saturday. Their coach Rassie Erasmus has named an unchanged 23 for the match in Durban.

There are other changes to the Ireland team after the match in Pretoria.

Changes to Ireland team

In midfield, Garry Ringrose comes into the side in place of Bundee Aki to partner Robbie Henshaw, while there is an all-Munster halfback pairing with Conor Murray named at scrumhalf, in place of the concussed Craig Casey, and Jack Crowley at flyhalf

In the front row, Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong will start with Kelleher coming into the side in place of the injured Dan Sheehan, while Joe McCarthy and James Ryan have been named in the locks.

Tadhg Beirne switches to blindside flanker, with Josh van der Flier at openside and Doris captaining the side from number eight.

Ireland: Jamie Osborne, Calvin Nash, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe, Jack Crowley, Conor Murray, Caelan Doris (capt), Josh van der Flier, Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan, Joe McCarthy, Tadgh Furlong, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter. Bench: Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Ryan Baird, Peter O’Mahony, Caolin Blade, Ciaran Frawley, Stuart McCloskey