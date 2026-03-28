We can’t afford to slip up now – Lions flyhalf Smith

A good win over the Dragons will secure the Lions a place in the URC top eight going into a two week break.

The Lions are desperate to consolidate their place in the United Rugby Championship (URC) top eight ahead of a two week break, and to do that they need to pick up a good win over the Dragons at Ellis Park on Saturday (kick-off 4:30pm).

With the Champions and Challenge Cup last 16 and quarterfinals to be battled out over the following two weekends, the Lions will be able to rest and recover ahead of their next URC assignments. They were dumped out of European Rugby’s second tier competition a while ago and have all their eggs in the URC basket.

Lions flyhalf Chris Smith, who has enjoyed a superb season so far for the Highveld side since making the move from France in the off season, said that not only the Dragons, but also their final two home pool games in a few weeks’ time are vitally important over the coming month.

“It is massively important. We can’t afford to slip up with our home games. But we are taking it game by game,” explained Smith at a Lions training session on Thursday.

“We know what kind of challenge the Dragons pose. They are a really good team defensively and attacking wise, so we are looking forward to this weekend. It is going to be an absolute monster.

“It is a good thing that they put up such a strong challenge against the Stormers. It makes sure that we are not complacent and we are taking that challenge head on this weekend.

“Each week we want to build on things, like our DNA and our attacking structures that are in place. So we have worked on a few things to improve our game model going forward.”

Pushed the Stormers

The Dragons, although down in 15th place on the URC log, pushed the second placed Stormers to the limit in their 29-21 defeat in Cape Town, and they will go all out against the Lions as well.

For the Lions, who are seventh on the log, a loss could see them drop out of the top eight, while a win could see them move into the top four, so they will be gunning for their fourth straight win to continue their move up the table.

On a personal note, Smith said he felt comfortable in the Lions setup, and that he was enjoying linking up with Lions kicking consultant and former Springbok Morne Steyn once again.

“I am really loving my time here. It has been awesome to be a part of the Lions team. I have some really dangerous backs outside of me, so just serving them and giving them the ball is the easiest job I can do.

“I have been working with Morne for the past six years, from when we were both at the Bulls, and he’s a very close friend of mine. He’s an absolute mentor and just to watch and learn from one of the best ball strikers the game has ever seen is really special.”