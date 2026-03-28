Bulls bench could ‘break the game open’ against Munster – Ackers

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann added that he had prepared for any eventuality against a bolstered Munster.

The Bulls have prepared for every contingency while naming a bench that could “break the game open” against Munster during their United Rugby Championship match at Loftus on Saturday (kick-off 2pm).

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann tweaked his matchday 23 after his side thumped Cardiff 40-7 at home, and Munster were thrashed 45-0 by the Sharks in Durban.

Munster coach Clayton McMillan made eight changes to his side, with Irish internationals Craig Casey, Jack Crowley and Jeremy Loughman returning.

Bulls prepare for all eventualities

Ackermann said Munster would be highly motivated after the rare whitewash defeat, and the presence of Casey and Crowley would lift their kicking game.

Furthermore, the Bulls were poor at the breakdown in the second half against Cardiff, and expected Munster to target that area.

So Ackermann prepared a flexible game plan that would respond to anything.

Lock Cobus Wiese made way for Ruan Vermaak in the only change to the forwards.

In the backline, fullback David Kriel was replaced by Willie le Roux, and Harold Vorster came in for Cheswill Jooste, who moved to the bench.

Meanwhile, Stedman Gans switched from inside to outside centre, where he is more comfortable.

The bench otherwise includes Marco van Staden, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Khuta Mchunu, Cameron Hanekom and Zak Burger. Three of these are Springboks.

“It’s a massive game for us before we go on tour. So we felt that [Harold Vorster at outside] gives us more experience and stability.”

Canan Moodie on the right wing and Kurt-Lee Arendse on the left will allow the Bulls to counter Munster’s kicking game, should they employ it.

The Bulls believe wing Canan Moodie will counter Munster’s kicking game, should they use it. Picture: Gallo Images

Jooste will bring his “X-factor” speed when the bodies are tired, while Kriel shifts to the bench as part of Ackermann’s plan to cover 12, 13 or 15.

Le Roux could switch from fullback to flyhalf, though Ackermann said either Le Roux or Handré Pollard would have to play the whole match.

‘We will observe the players and see’

“You can always argue about a 5-3 or 6-2 bench, which will be the best in that heat. I think a 5-3 with Marco at hooker [cover] who can go to back row, Cobus [lock cover] who can go to back row if we need, we will observe the players and see.”

The Bulls coach said they would only use the altitude and heat effectively if they performed well.

Also, as much as they could fret about what game plan the Irish side would bring, the Bulls needed to play to their strengths too.

“Looking at the quality of players on the bench, we have the power to lift the tempo, but it must be accurate. It can’t be individual-based and nilly with balls thrown all over.

“It has to be good standards and principles in place. We also have to assess where the game is. But there are players who can break the game open if we need to.”