Challenge Cup semi-final: Sharks players ‘hyped’ for Clermont, says Lukhanyo Am

'Each individual has to make sure they pitch on to the field with the right mindset.'

Sharks captain Lukhanyo Am says they are ready to face Clermont in their Challenge Cup semi-final clash on Saturday. Picture: Ian Williams/Gallo Images.

Sharks captain Lukhanyo Am says his team are confident with their preparations ahead of Saturday’s Challenge Cup semi-final against French side Clermont at Twickenham Stoop in London (kick-off at 1.30pm).

Although the Sharks have multiple Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks in their ranks who know how to approach knockout games, they will be coming up against a team that have a lot of Challenge Cup heritage.

Clermont know their way around the Challenge Cup as they have won it on three occasions, meanwhile, this will be new territory for the Sharks.

The side from Durban are the first South African franchise to compete in a European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) competition semi-final.

‘We are hyped’

With the magnitude of the game, Am says they are charged up as a group, and they have confidence in the preparations they have done during the week.

“It’s a big one for us, I think everyone will be very hyped,” Am said.

“In games like these, it’s all about trying to get the best prep that you can. I think we have done a great deal for ourselves, by putting ourselves in this position.

“Once you’re in the change room (before the game) it’s about having confidence in the prep that you have done. The hard yards are being done now, preparing for Saturday. When we go out there we shouldn’t have any doubts, we should go out there with a lot of confidence,” he said.

Positive mindset

The Sharks skipper says the players need to have positive mindsets on Saturday.

“It’s just about going with the correct mindset to the semis. We don’t make plans for players individually, we back our systems, and we back structures. Each individual has to make sure they pitch on to the field with the right mindset,” he said.

As the French teams are known for their set-piece play, Am says they will be able to withstand that pressure.

“It’s going to be an all-round game, we back our set-piece, and we also know they have got a good set-piece going on their side,” Am said.

“They do mix it with their forwards and backs and with us as well, it’s a like-for-like. We know in playoff games they will maybe have a trick or two up their sleeves, and that’s when we’ll rely on our systems,” he said.