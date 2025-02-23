Eleven-try France hammer Italy 73-24 in Six Nations

The French captain was at his imperious best as he directed matters at the Stadio Olimpico and scored two tries.

Antoine Dupont scored two tries as France took Italy apart at the Stadio Olimpico. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

France got their Six Nations campaign firmly back on track with an 11-try masterclass in a 73-24 thrashing of Italy on Sunday to stay in touch with tournament leaders Ireland.

Fabien Galthie’s team destroyed Italy with star scrum-half Antoine Dupont and full-back Leo Barre, in his first appearance of the tournament, both dotting down twice as France claimed a bonus point victory which sets up a massive clash with the Irish in Dublin in a fortnight.

Les Bleus are three points behind Ireland after bouncing back convincingly from their narrow and painful defeat at the hands of England.

France paid for their profligacy at Twickenham but were irresistible going forward in front of a large and boisterous travelling support in the Italian capital.

Italy took a shock lead through a converted Tommaso Menoncello try in the 11th minute and were only trailing by four points when Juan Ignacio Brex finished off a wonderful team move under the posts in the 27th minute.

But France, who had already scored two tries through Mickael Guillard and Peato Mauvaka, then moved through the gears.

They steamrollered Italy with Dupont and Barre’s braces and further scores from Paul Boudehent, Gregory Alldritt, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Theo Attissogbe and Pierre-Louis Barassi.

Paolo Garbisi’s score on the hour was no more than a consolation for the Italians who stay three points ahead of Wales in the battle to avoid the wooden spoon.

Sunday’s rout was not Italy’s heaviest defeat in the tournament, with an 80-23 mauling at Twickenham in 2001 remaining their blackest day.