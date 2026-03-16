OPINION: Boks need not fear Six Nations opponents on home soil

While France remain a powerful force at home, Italy showed in the Six Nations they could be a team on the up.

Many rugby watchers up north are calling this season’s Six Nations the best ever. The reason for that is because it was closely contested and there were a few upsets.

Looking on from afar and as a neutral, sure, it was entertaining and fun and England losing to Scotland and especially Italy, and Scotland beating France, were great watches. But nothing any one of the teams dished up should have Rassie Erasmus and Co worried ahead of this year’s Tests.

That’s not to say the Springboks don’t respect their opponents and won’t be pushed hard, because they will, as is always the case, but for depth and all-round quality Erasmus and his charges will still very much be favourites in their home matches, at least, in the new Nations Championship later this year.

The Boks will host England, Scotland and Wales in July.

What happens in November, in the Boks’ matches up north against Italy, France and Ireland is another matter.

France tops up north

The thing is, England looked very ordinary at times during the Six Nations, Scotland blew hot and cold, though they do seem to have made progress and will always be dangerous, while Wales, too, look to be on the up, but they still have some way to go.

If the Boks are at their best come July, they should be too strong for their northern opponents.

France, deserved Six Nations champions again, will still probably be the Boks’ toughest opponents from up north this year, and in Paris, they’ll be confident of knocking over the Boks. Doing so, however, will take a mighty effort.

Ireland are not the side they were a few years ago, but they showed on Saturday in their 43-12 win against Scotland they’re still very tough to beat at home. However, they were pushed hard by Italy and Wales in Dublin and they certainly seemed to go off the boil at times over the last few weeks.

Italy, for me, were the surprise package in the Six Nations and if they can build on the last few weeks’ performances, they will give the southern hemisphere sides a proper go in the Nations Championship, especially at home.

There’s plenty of excitement about the new north versus south competition getting underway in July. It’s about time and it can’t come soon enough.