France win Six Nations after 13-try thriller with England

France claimed the Six Nations with last gasp Thomas Ramos penalty.

Thomas Ramos kicked a penalty after the final hooter to win the Six Nations for France with a mind-blowing 48-46 victory over a rejuvenated England on Saturday.

Louis Bielle-Biarrey scored four of the 13 tries in a barn-storming encounter in which the lead changed hands numerous times.

But Ramos’s kick ensured that France retained the title and denied Ireland, who had moved into pole position by beating Scotland earlier.

Bielle-Biarrey, 22, took his tally to 29 tries in just 27 Tests for France and finished this Six Nations campaign with nine, beating his own record of eight from last season.

He also extended another record by scoring in a 10th consecutive Six Nations match.

A week on from succumbing to a chaotic 50-40 defeat by Scotland, France were back, but so too were England, playing their part in a stunningly entertaining encounter, just a week on from slumping to their first ever defeat to Italy.

England had started well with a couple of Elliot Daly grubbers pinning France down in their 22.

But, inevitably, Bielle-Biarrey struck.

Ramos delayed just enough to suck in England’s defence and then chipped ahead for the flying winger to dash on to, beating Caden Murley to the ball before going over after seven minutes.

England hit back immediately, spinning the ball wide for Tom Roebuck to dive over in the corner.

But the visitors had not learned their lesson from the opening try and this time a Matthieu Jalibert grubber at an angle sent Bielle-Biarrey clear for his 27th try in as many Tests.

England were unbowed, though, and struck back soon afterwards, as Ben Spencer’s grubber was spilled by Theo Attisogbe and Murley pounced to score.

Two tries each but France led by four points as Ramos proved more accurate than Fin Smith with the conversion attempts.

And a penalty from Ramos stretched France’s lead to seven, only for England to level up after Ollie Chessum barged over from close range and Smith landed the conversion.

England had not come to Paris to be spectators in France’s title party and were taking on their hosts up front — and dominating.

Chessum then turned provider, passing inside for Alex Coles to dot down for the bonus point score, with Smith converting again from out wide.

And after Smith kicked a penalty from in front of the posts, England led 27-17, and by four tries to two.

But there was still time before the break in this wonderfully entertaining ‘Crunch’ for France to hit back, earning a penalty try after Ellis Genge, who was yellow-carded, collapsed a maul a yard from the tryline.

Who else?

Within 90 seconds of the restart, the tryline had been breeched again, as Bielle-Biarrey finished off a flowing move to land his hat-trick.

With England still down to 14 men, France scored again as captain Antoine Dupont took a quick penalty and fired out a pass to Attisogbe to add les Bleus’ fifth try of the game, and the ninth overall.

France were in the mood, throwing the ball about and attacking with verve, but Chessum picked off Jalibert and ran more than half the length of the field for his second.

The festival of tries showed no sign of abating and Marcus Smith, with his first touch after coming on as a substitute, scored England’s sixth, converting to give them a one-point lead.

Once again the momentum shifted, as France turned over ball deep in their own half and Dupont hoofed it long.

Bielle-Biarrey — who else? — won the foot race for his fourth try — the first time since World War II that a French player had scored four tries in a match.

But seven minutes from time, replacement prop Demba Bamba was yellow-carded and Tommy Freeman scythed over for England’s seventh try — the 13th of the match — with Smith converting from under the points for a one-point lead again.

But Ramos, and France, had the last laugh, condemning England to a fourth defeat in the tournament for the first time in the Six Nations era.