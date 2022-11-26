England v South Africa at Twickenham — LIVE

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

England host world champions South Africa in the final match of the November Autumn Series at Twickenham on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30pm.

The Boks go into the game on the back of defeats to Ireland and France and a win against Italy.

A number of key Bok players will be missing at Twickenham, either because the match falls outside the international window this month or because of injury or suspension, among them Cheslin Kolbe, Jasper Wiese, Cobus Reinach, Lood de Jager and Pieter-Steph du Toit.

The significant changes in the Bok side this week are at wing where Makazole Mapimpi returns, at centre where Jesse Kriel comes back into the team and at No 8 where Evan Roos gets a third Bok cap. Eben Etzebeth is also back in the starting team after playing off the bench last week against Italy.

Thomas du Toit, Marco van Staden, Jaden Hendrikse and Canan Moodie are also all newcomers on the bench this week.

The England team’s biggest changes from last week are in the front row where Mako Vunipola and Jamie George get starts.

TEAMS

England: Freddie Steward; Tommy Freeman, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell (capt), Jonny May; Marcus Smith, Jack van Poortvliet; Billy Vunipola, Tom Curry, Alex Coles; Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje; Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Mako Vunipola. Bench: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, David Ribbans, Sam Simmonds, Ben Youngs, Henry Slade, Jack Nowell

South Africa: Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian Willemse, Faf de Klerk, Evan Roos, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (capt), Marvin Orie, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Bench: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Thomass du Toit, Marco van Staden, Kwagga Smith, Jaden Hendrikse, Manie Libbok, Canan Moodie