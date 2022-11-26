World Rugby and Erasmus hold ‘positive discussions’ after tweeting drama

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

World Rugby and SA Rugby’s director Rassie Erasmus have had discussions about the World Cup-winning coach’s recent social media activity and his subsequent banning.

Erasmus was handed a two-week match ban, meaning he could not attend last week’s Bok match against Italy in Genoa and this Saturday’s Test against England at Twickenham, as well as a ban from communicating on social media.

This was as a result of Erasmus tweeting a series of posts in which he seemingly criticised the match officials in the Boks’ Test against France. He also tweeted what appeared to be a criticissm of a decision in the lost Test against Ireland.

ALSO READ: English media take aim at Rassie in Bok presser

On Saturday it was confirmed that World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin, and World Rugby Director of Rugby, Phil Davies, met with Erasmus on Thursday and “held positive discussions regarding recent events and match official communications in general.”

In a statement released by SA Rugby, who have yet to officially comment following Erasmus’ banning, views were exchanged between the parties, resulting in a better understanding of the respective positions.

According to SA Rugby, there was agreement that further dialogue was needed in terms of enhancing the process that operates between teams and match officials to ensure all can play their part in creating great spectacles and avoid frustration but in a way that underpins the respect for match officials, coaches and players.

Further dialogue will continue between the parties after Saturday’s final Springbok Test of the year, against England at Twickenham.