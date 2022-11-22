Springbok team to face England: Evan Roos gets start at No 8

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The Springboks have been forced into making several changes to their team for their final November tour match against England at Twickenham on Saturday.

With several players unavailable because of injury, suspension and the fact the match falls outside the international Test window, coach Jacques Nienaber has had to bring in several new players who didn’t feature in the 63-21 win against Italy last weekend.

In the key selections at the back, Jesse Kriel and Makazole Mapimpi return to the starting team, while up front Eben Etzebeth also returns after playing off the bench a week ago, and Evan Roos gets a first Bok start at No 8.

On the bench, Thomas du Toit, Marco van Staden and Canan Moodie get a chance for the first time on tour, while Jaden Hendrikse is also back in the matchday-23.

In all there are eight changes and one positional switch from the side that ran out against Italy in Genoa.

Boks team

The players who have returned to their clubs are Cheslin Kolbe, Andre Esterhuizen, Cobus Reinach, Jasper Wiese and Vincent Koch.

Pieter-Steph du Toit is suspended and Lood de Jager left the tour before the Italy game because of injury.

“It doesn’t get bigger than playing against England at a packed Twickenham in the last Test of the season for a player, and one can sense the excitement among the players about this occasion,” said coach Jacques Nienaber.