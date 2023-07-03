EP stun Free State as Craven Week begins with a bang

By Sports Reporter

Boland, Eastern Province, the Sharks and Western Province claimed important wins on day one of the SA Rugby U-18 Craven Week at Outeniqua Park in George.

The opening day of the tournament served up four highly entertaining contests.

Boland scored four tries in their 26-19 win against the Valke, before EP secured a stunning 26-23 victory against Free State.

Free State dominated the early stages of the latter fixture and went to the break with a 16-6 lead. EP hit back in the second half, however, to take control of the contest.

A determined defensive performance at the death earned the Eastern Cape outfit a monumental victory. Dominic Malgas contributed 16 points to the cause via his goal-kicking boot.

Scare

There was more drama in the third match of the day, with the WP XV giving a more fancied Sharks side a scare.

The KwaZulu-Natalians led 22-5 at half-time and appeared to be on course for a massive victory. In the end, they were made to fight to secure a win against a spirited Cape side – who scored three tries and 19 points in the second half.

In the final game of the day, Western Province scored six tries in a convincing 42-12 win against the South Western Districts.

The Craven Week action will continue on Tuesday morning, with Griquas tackling the Leopards at 10.30am.

Day one results:

Valke 19 (7) – Tries: Zaid Rippenaar, Ruduwaan Rogers, Oregopotse Shilbuane. Conversions: Duan du Toit.

Boland 26 (19) – Tries: Ricky Lesch, Callum van Staden, Seppie September, Petrie van Dyk. Conversions: Luan Giliomee (3).

Free State 23 (16) – Tries: Jean Erasmus, JJ Theron. Conversions: Ian van der Merwe (2). Penalty goals: Van der Merwe (3).

Eastern Province 26 (6) – Tries: Jamain Dampies, Hein Terblanche. Conversions: Dominic Malgas (2). Penalty goals: Malgas (4).

Sharks 34 (22) – Tries: Siya Ndlozi, Siso France, Campbell Ridi, Luyanda Kunene, Jaco Williams. Conversions: Chris Horak (3). Penalty goal: Horak.

Western Province XV 24 (5) – Tries: HB Odendaal, Enslin Claassen, Torren February, Juma Amissi. Conversions: Daniel van der Merwe (2).

Western Province 42 (23) – Tries: Cilliers Viljoen, Xola Nyali, Zeke January, Albe Bester, Gino Cupido, Haashim Pead. Conversions: Kyle Smith (3). Penalty goals: Smith (2).

SWD 12 (7) – Tries: Ashwin Damons, Andrew Stopforth. Conversion: Elgernon Meyer.

Day two fixtures:

10.30am: Griquas v Leopards

12pm: Griffons v Limpopo Blue Bulls

1.30pm: Golden Lions v Pumas

3pm: Blue Bulls v Border