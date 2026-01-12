EPCR declare Ulster 28-0 winners of cancelled Challenge Cup match against Cheetahs

The match, scheduled for Amsterdam, was moved to a new venue on Sunday.

European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR), the orgnisers of the Challenge Cup rugby competition (and the top-tier Champions Cup), have made the decision to cancel the Challenge Cup Pool 3 Round 3 fixture between the Cheetahs and Ulster Rugby.

The match was supposed to take place at the Cheetahs’ home ground in Amsterdam on Sunday. Bad weather conditions meant the game could not go ahead and it was moved to a new venue, in ‘s-Hertogenbosch.

However, just hours before kick-off the game was called off on Sunday, also because of the adverse weather conditions.

EPCR initially said the game had been postponed to a later date, but upon review of all the information available, the match result has now been recorded as a 0-28 away win to Ulster Rugby, with five log points subsequently awarded to the Irish side.

Cheetahs assistant coach Ruan Pienaar, centre, speaks with Ulster coaching staff in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands, on Sunday. Picture: John Dickson/Sportsfile via Getty Images

While EPCR said they acknowledge the challenges connected with the playing of this fixture, and noting the incredible efforts of the Cheetahs and Rugby Nederland to ensure the fixture could take place, the organisers said it is the hosting club’s responsibility to ensure the match can go ahead.

EPCR declared the match result must be recorded as a 0-28 four-try bonus point win for Ulster Rugby, in accordance with EPCR regulations.

The Cheetahs’ final pool match in the Challenge Cup is this Sunday, against Racing 92 in Paris.