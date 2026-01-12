Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

EPCR declare Ulster 28-0 winners of cancelled Challenge Cup match against Cheetahs

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Compiled by Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

12 January 2026

06:36 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The match, scheduled for Amsterdam, was moved to a new venue on Sunday.

Rugby field in ‘s-Hertogenbosch

The rugby field in s-Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands was declared unplayble due to bad weather. Picture: John Dickson/Sportsfile via Getty Images

European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR), the orgnisers of the Challenge Cup rugby competition (and the top-tier Champions Cup), have made the decision to cancel the Challenge Cup Pool 3 Round 3 fixture between the Cheetahs and Ulster Rugby.

The match was supposed to take place at the Cheetahs’ home ground in Amsterdam on Sunday. Bad weather conditions meant the game could not go ahead and it was moved to a new venue, in ‘s-Hertogenbosch.

However, just hours before kick-off the game was called off on Sunday, also because of the adverse weather conditions.

EPCR initially said the game had been postponed to a later date, but upon review of all the information available, the match result has now been recorded as a 0-28 away win to Ulster Rugby, with five log points subsequently awarded to the Irish side.

Ruan Pienaar
Cheetahs assistant coach Ruan Pienaar, centre, speaks with Ulster coaching staff in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands, on Sunday. Picture: John Dickson/Sportsfile via Getty Images

While EPCR said they acknowledge the challenges connected with the playing of this fixture, and noting the incredible efforts of the Cheetahs and Rugby Nederland to ensure the fixture could take place, the organisers said it is the hosting club’s responsibility to ensure the match can go ahead.

EPCR declared the match result must be recorded as a 0-28 four-try bonus point win for Ulster Rugby, in accordance with EPCR regulations.

The Cheetahs’ final pool match in the Challenge Cup is this Sunday, against Racing 92 in Paris.

Read more on these topics

Cheetahs rugby team

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Severe weather forces closure of parts of Kruger National Park
News Paul O’Sullivan refuses to appear at Parliament’s ad hoc committee due to ‘threats’
News DA bickering intensifies as Steenhuisen reported to public protector
News Patients and nurses live in fear as snakes roam around Limpopo hospital
Politics ANC January 8 Statement: Unemployment debate dominates celebrations after Mantashe comments

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp