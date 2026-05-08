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Cheetahs edge Griquas to qualify for Currie Cup

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By sarugbymag

2 minute read

8 May 2026

08:51 pm

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Griquas missed a conversion on the final hooter to lose their unbeaten record in the SA Cup.

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The Cheetahs beat Griquas in the SA Cup on Friday in Bloemfontein. Picture: Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images

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The Cheetahs qualified for the Currie Cup Premier Division after Griquas missed a match-winning 84th-minute conversion.

Coach Frans Steyn’s men won 32-31 in Bloemfontein on Friday night to finish with 35 log points from their nine SA Cup matches – eight more than the fourth-placed Boland Cavaliers and fifth-placed SWD Eagles, who are expected to beat Eastern Province and the Leopards, respectively, on Saturday.

According to SA Rugby tournament rules, in the event of a log points tie, the first tiebreaker is the number of games a team won before points difference comes into play.

Two bonus points – for scoring four tries and losing by seven points or less – would likely not have been enough for the Cheetahs, who ultimately ended a six-match losing streak against Griquas.

The Cheetahs led 25-12 at half-time after tries to hooker Chucky van der Westhuizen, winger Cohen Jasper and scrumhalf Rewan Kruger.

Winger Munier Hartzenberg scored the hosts’ bonus-point try in the 51st minute to make it 32-19 before Griquas fought back.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.

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