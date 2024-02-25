Erasmus considers Nohamba as ‘plan B’ for Bok 10

Nohamba has made eight of his 12 appearances for the Lions this season in the No 10 jersey.

Sanele Nohamba could play at flyhalf if Libbok and Pollard are not available against Wales. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images.

Rassie Erasmus is considering Sanele Nohamba as an alternative Springbok flyhalf for the season-opening Test against Wales at Twickenham, if the DHL Stormers progress to the URC final.

The Springboks’ first Test of the year is confirmed to take place on 22 June, the same day as the URC final.

The match against Wales also falls outside of the official Test window, which means the Springboks are unlikely to be able to call in players from European-based clubs, such as Handre Pollard.

This means that, if the Stormers progress to the URC final, the Springboks could be without the playmaking trio of Manie Libbok, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Damian Willemse for the Test match. And Leicester Tigers would not be obligated to release Pollard for the match.

According to Sunday newspaper Rapport, Erasmus has plans to field Nohamba at flyhalf against Wales, if none of the Stormers playmakers and Pollard are not available.

Nohamba has played most of his career as a scrumhalf, but has successfully converted to flyhalf at the Lions since last season. Nohamba has made eight of his 12 appearances for the Lions this season in the No 10 jersey and is currently on 94 points in all competitions.

The 25-year-old earned a call to the first Springbok alignment camp of the year based on his superb form. He was previously in the Bok camp as a scrumhalf in 2021.

Jordan Hendrikse, who will also be part of the Bok alignment camp in the first week of March, is also reportedly in the running to start against Wales. However, the 22-year-old has fallen behind Nohamba in the flyhalf pecking order at the Lions and has only started five games this season.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.