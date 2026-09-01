Rassie wants Boks to end home Test season on a high: Bring on the vuvuzelas at the Calabash

The Springboks and All Blacks battle out the last Greatest Rivalry match in SA in Nasrec on Saturday, before the final game in the USA next weekend.

The Calabash, as it was dubbed during the 2010 Soccer World Cup – also known as Soccer City or, for sponsorship reasons, FNB Stadium – in Joburg is the battleground for the third Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Test match between the Springboks and All Blacks on Saturday.

The series is perfectly poised at one-all, and although there are two matches left, this is the last game in South Africa, and both teams will be fired up to pick up another win in the country, before heading to the USA for the final game.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said he was looking forward to the clash, with this the first game at the ground for the Boks since 2013 when they beat Argentina 73-13. They also played at the stadium in 2010 and 2012, against the All Blacks, losing both.

“It’s an exciting thing for us, we love taking the game to the people (in Soweto). I know a lot of people from outside will be going (to the game) and I am not sure how many people there can afford a ticket. But whenever I have been there it’s been a great experience,” said Erasmus.

“I am not sure if the vuvuzelas will be as loud as they usually are (during big soccer matches), but we are excited to play there again. We are training there today (on Monday) and on Wednesday as well.

“So it’s a nice, different thing for us to experience and for the people that can afford a ticket on that side, to see the players in person, so we are looking forward to it.”

Both matches important

Erasmus said Saturday’s match was important for a number of reasons.

“It is the last game in front of our home South African crowd (this season). We don’t play again here until next year, so that makes it a big one for us and we would like to say goodbye in a nice way,” explained the Bok boss.

“None of us have been able to call a winner so far, and that makes for a great series. So I think if we can keep the negative things out of the media and hype this game up like it should be hyped (it will be great).

“It’s a massive game between number one and two (in the world) and that keeps switching (between the teams) all the time. It’s exciting, nice and competitive, so let’s keep it like that.

“It doesn’t help if we just win here and then go and lose in Baltimore. Then it’s a (series) draw. So it’s just a game where we can get an advantage, to make sure we can’t lose (the series), but we still have to go and win (in the US).”