Esterhuizen back in Sharks starting XV for clash against Leinster

There are also changes in the loose forwards and at fullback.

Having played off the bench in his return game last weekend following a lengthy injury layoff, Andre Esterhuizen will start at inside centre this Saturday when the Sharks host Leinster in a big United Rugby Championship match in Durban.

The big Springbok No 12, who was also part of the national team that won the Rugby World Cup in 2023, replaces Ethan Hooker at inside centre, with the latter player moving to the wing. Esterhuizen’s partnership with the promising Jurenzo Julius, at 13, will be closely watched.

The other big changes see James Venter also return to the starting team after playing off the bench last weekend, while Yaw Penxe comes in at fullback for the injured Henry Immelman.

Leinster out to make up for first loss

The Sharks narrowly beat Italian side Zebre last weekend. This time around they’re up against the URC leaders, who’ll be smarting after going down, in their first loss of the season, to the Bulls at Loftus last Saturday.

Sharks boss John Plumtree will hope for a better showing from his Bok-laden team, which includes a front row of Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi and Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi at No 8, brothers Jaden and Jordan Hendrikse at scrumhalf and flyhalf and Makazole Mapimpi on the left wing.

The Sharks though are still without several big-name players including Aphelele Fassi, Eben Etzebeth, Grant Williams and Lukhanyo Am.

Sharks: Yaw Penxe, Ethan Hooker, Jurenzo Julius, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Jordan Hendrikse, Jaden Hendrikse, Siya Kolisi (capt), Vincent Tshituka, James Venter, Emile van Heerden, Jason Jenkins, Vincent Koch, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Bench: Fez Mbatha, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Ruan Dreyer, Corne Rahl, Manu Tshituka, Bradley Davids, Siya Masuku, Francois Venter