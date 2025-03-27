Sebastian de Klerk receives two-match ban for tackle in the air

The infringement warranted a four-week ban but this was mitigated based on the wing's good record and cooperation with the disciplinary process.

Bulls wing Sebastian de Klerk has been banned for two matches after further investigation into his red card incident on Saturday.

Chasing a high ball, De Klerk collided with Leinster wing Andrew Osborne in the air even though Osborne was clearly going to reach the ball first. This was during the Bulls’ thrilling 21–20 victory in the United Rugby Championship (URC) at Loftus.

Osborne landed on his head and after the referees sent it to the TMO and had a relook, they saw fit to send De Klerk off the field in the 74th minute.

During De Klerk’s disciplinary hearing led by John Kirk, he was found guilty of foul play under Law 9.17, which states, “A player must not tackle, charge, pull, push or grasp an opponent whose feet are off the ground.”

Four-week ban downgraded to two

Kirk found that the incident met the red card threshold, with a low-end entry point, which warrants a four-week ban.

At the hearing, De Klerk accepted that he committed an act of foul play, which warranted a red card.

Based on mitigation, he was subsequently given a two-week/game suspension due to his immediate apology on the field and throughout.

His good record and exemplary conduct throughout the disciplinary process also helped him receive a 50% suspension of his sanction.

Sebastian De Klerk will now be unavailable for the following fixtures:

• Vodacom Bulls v Zebre Parma | URC (29 March), and

• Aviron Bayonnais v Vodacom Bulls | Challenge Cup (5 April).

De Klerk goes from hero to villain – Bok camp to dugout

Earlier this month, De Klerk was flying high after being selected for his first-ever Springbok alignment camp.

“It’s such an opportunity just to be looked at and to hear your name in that squad. To read your name is unbelievably humbling,” the 24-year-old said before the camp.

“I’m very excited, over the moon actually.”

He said he looked forward to learning from coaches who had won two World Cups. He was also eager to be in an environment with players who have an extraordinary amount of international experience.

“You know, everyone works so hard for that and then to be able to be in that situation you don’t want to let yourself down as well as the coaches who have picked you.”