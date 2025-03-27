Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Sebastian de Klerk receives two-match ban for tackle in the air

Avatar photo

Compiled by Nicholas Zaal

Sports Journalist

3 minute read

27 Mar 2025

11:43 am

The infringement warranted a four-week ban but this was mitigated based on the wing's good record and cooperation with the disciplinary process.

Sebastian de Klerk tackles Andrew Osborne in the air. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Bulls wing Sebastian de Klerk has been banned for two matches after further investigation into his red card incident on Saturday.

Chasing a high ball, De Klerk collided with Leinster wing Andrew Osborne in the air even though Osborne was clearly going to reach the ball first. This was during the Bulls’ thrilling 21–20 victory in the United Rugby Championship (URC) at Loftus.

Osborne landed on his head and after the referees sent it to the TMO and had a relook, they saw fit to send De Klerk off the field in the 74th minute.

During De Klerk’s disciplinary hearing led by John Kirk, he was found guilty of foul play under Law 9.17, which states, “A player must not tackle, charge, pull, push or grasp an opponent whose feet are off the ground.”

Four-week ban downgraded to two

Kirk found that the incident met the red card threshold, with a low-end entry point, which warrants a four-week ban.

At the hearing, De Klerk accepted that he committed an act of foul play, which warranted a red card.

Based on mitigation, he was subsequently given a two-week/game suspension due to his immediate apology on the field and throughout.

His good record and exemplary conduct throughout the disciplinary process also helped him receive a 50% suspension of his sanction.

Sebastian De Klerk will now be unavailable for the following fixtures:

• Vodacom Bulls v Zebre Parma | URC (29 March), and

• Aviron Bayonnais v Vodacom Bulls | Challenge Cup (5 April).

ALSO READ: Bulls don’t have a problem with ‘favourites tag’, says winger

De Klerk goes from hero to villain – Bok camp to dugout

Earlier this month, De Klerk was flying high after being selected for his first-ever Springbok alignment camp.

“It’s such an opportunity just to be looked at and to hear your name in that squad. To read your name is unbelievably humbling,” the 24-year-old said before the camp.

“I’m very excited, over the moon actually.”

He said he looked forward to learning from coaches who had won two World Cups. He was also eager to be in an environment with players who have an extraordinary amount of international experience.

“You know, everyone works so hard for that and then to be able to be in that situation you don’t want to let yourself down as well as the coaches who have picked you.”

Share this article

Read more on these topics

Bulls Rugby Team Leinster Rugby Team United Rugby Championship

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Slight decrease in Vaal Dam water level: Here’s why and where it stands at now
South Africa Rise in human trafficking: Half-naked escaped foreign nationals hid in local shops [VIDEO]
Politics MK leadership shake-up brings major changes
Opinion Trump’s new envoy to SA: A diplomatic powder keg?
Crime Corruption crisis deepens within Gauteng police force

Download our app

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp