Stormers name a new captain as Moerat, Malherbe and Fourie miss out

Fit-again Damian Willemse is also back in his more familiar position of fullback.

Tighthead prop Neethling Fouché, who wasn’t even part of the matchday squad last weekend because he was back in South Africa for the birth of his second child, will lead the Stormers when they take on Ulster in a big United Rugby Championship match in Belfast on Friday night.

Fouché comes into the side in place of Frans Malherbe, who is being rested this week, along with another Springbok, regular captain Salmaan Moerat.

Connor Evans will start in the second row, while the only other change in the forwards sees Dave Ewers start on the flank in place of Deon Fourie, who has been ruled out due to HIA protocols.

Looking for back-to-back wins

In the backline Damian Willemse starts at fullback, his favourite position and after playing off the bench last weekend, with Warrick Gelant’s workload being managed with the other two changes seeing a fit Suleiman Hartzenberg start at outside centre and experienced scrumhalf Dewaldt Duvenage in the starting line-up.

The Stormers will be looking to make it two wins from two matches on tour after they beat Scarlets 29-17 in Wales last weekend.

Coach John Dobson said he was keen to see his side continue their upward trend, having climbed inside the URC top 8.

“After winning at Loftus Versfeld and then in Llanelli last week, we know that it will be crucial to carry that momentum into our run of four home matches,” said Dobson.

“It is always a fierce contest against Ulster and we know that we will have to be on our game for the full 80 minutes to get the result we want.”

Stormers: Damian Willemse, Ben Loader, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Dan du Plessis, Leolin Zas, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Dewaldt Duvenage, Evan Roos, Marcel Theunissen, Dave Ewers, Ruben van Heerden, Connor Evans, Neethling Fouché (capt), Joseph Dweba, Ali Vermaak. Bench: André-Hugo Venter, Brok Harris, Sazi Sandi, Gary Porter, Willie Engelbrecht, Paul de Wet, Jurie Matthee, Wandisile Simelane