Etzebeth back as Erasmus slightly rotates Springbok starting team for Irish tussle

The Springboks need to beat Ireland in their last Nations Championship pool match to stand a chance of reaching the tournament's "final" at Twickenham next weekend.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus on Monday recalled Eben Etzebeth to the starting XV as he tweaked his team to face Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin in their penultimate Nations Championship encounter on Saturday.

In total Erasmus has made four changes to the match 23, with five made to the run-on team that started against France last weekend, and a further seven on the replacements bench, which again features six forwards and two backs, although four of those players featured in the matchday squad against France.

Etzebeth, who will extend his record as the most capped Springbok in history to 148 Test appearances, will link up with Ruan Nortje in the engine room, while the other changes to the starting team will see Cameron Hanekom join forces with captain Siya Kolisi, and Pieter-Steph du Toit in the loose trio, and Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx, and Wilco Louw return to the front row.

Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp, and Thomas du Toit will serve as the back-up front row on the replacements bench, while Lood de Jager will provide lock cover in place of Franco Mostert, and Marco van Staden will provide additional loose forward cover to fill the void left by Hanekom’s move to the starting lineup.

The other two changes on the bench are the inclusion of Grant Williams as scrumhalf cover in place of Cobus Reinach, while Canan Moodie comes in for Manie Libbok.

Same backline

Erasmus named the same backline as last week, with Morne van den Berg and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at halfback, Jesse Kriel and Damian de Allende in the midfield, and Ethan Hooker, Kurt-Lee Arendse, and Damian Willemse forming the back three.

The four players among the replacements, who retained their spots in the matchday squad are Wessels, Steenekamp, Du Toit, and De Jager, while Paul de Villiers and Van Staden will complete the forward contingent, with Williams and Moodie providing backline cover.

“This is a massive match for us and we know the magnitude of facing Ireland in Dublin, so we felt it was important to strike a balance between consistency in selection, while managing some players and giving others who have been training hard and putting up their hands a chance in what will be a challenging encounter,” said Erasmus.

“Eben has been training well since joining us last week, and his leadership, experience, and knowledge of playing in vital games will be good for us this week, while we know what physicality and skill Cameron brings, and the same applies to Ox, Malcolm, and Wilco.

“We also think what Grant and Canan offer will suit us in terms of what we want to achieve against Ireland, so while we made a few changes, we were still able to achieve the balance we believe will be important in the matchday squad.”

Springbok starting XV

Damian Willemse, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Ethan Hooker, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Morné van den Berg, Cameron Hanekom, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi, Ruan Nortje, Eben Etzebeth, Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nché

Bench: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp, Thomas du Toit, Lood de Jager, Paul de Villiers, Marco van Staden, Grant Williams Canan Moodie