The Springboks will need an improved performance from what they produced in their loss to France, if they want to beat Ireland in Dublin.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says that the team have taken some time to reflect on what went wrong in their Nations Championship loss against France, and they will now be primed to bounce back in their clash against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

The Boks fell to their first loss in the new competition in Paris on Friday night, a 21-19 defeat to the hosts, after having won their opening four matches, back at home in July against England, Scotland and Wales, and earlier this month against Italy.

It was a damaging loss, as it saw them slip from the top of the log into second place, after the All Blacks picked up two bonus points in their loss to Wales which moved them onto 22 points, one ahead of the Boks.

With the top team on the south section log at the end of the pool stage taking on the top team in the north section in the main game on the Finals Weekend at Twickenham next week, the Boks now need some assistance from England, who face the All Blacks in their last pool match, if they are to finish top of the pile.

But with that out of their hands, all the Boks’ focus will be on putting in a much improved showing against the Irish on their home turf, to bounce back with a win.

Let ourselves down

“We let ourselves and the country down (by losing to France), and we are determined to fix the mistakes that cost us. So we’ll leave no stone unturned to ensure that we play according to our standards this weekend,” said Erasmus after naming his team for the game on Monday.

“The coaches and the entire squad took a good look at ourselves over the last few days and we know what we did wrong and what we have to improve on, so we know what we have to do this week, and we’ll give everything at training and on the field this weekend.”

Speaking about the Irish, who the Boks have a four-four split win-loss record against in their last eight games, but who they downed 24-13 in Dublin last year, Erasmus added: “They are a quality team, who always give everything against us, so it’s going to take an accurate 80-minute performance if we want to get the result against them.

“They have classy forwards and backs, and they will give everything knowing that they are still in the running for a place in the ‘final’ of the competition next weekend with England and France to finish the league stages as the top northern hemisphere team.

“We are in a similar situation competing with New Zealand for the top spot in the southern hemisphere, so it will be important to convert our chances into points and be as accurate as possible in every department of our game. And I have no doubt they will have the same approach going into the game.”

Kick-off in Dublin Saturday is at 6.40pm.