OPINION: Plumtree’s biggest challenge is managing the Bok players

The Sharks have several Bok players on their books, but will this actually benefit the team over the course of the season?

Spare a thought for John Plumtree.

The Sharks coach is already under a bit of pressure following the Sharks’ first three matches of the new United Rugby Championship season and over the rest of the competition he’s going to have to deal with his Springbok players being available for the side, and then not.

Just how is he going to manage that, and how will that impact the Sharks team’s momentum, rhythm and form over the coming weeks and months?

Of course, some will say it’s a nice problem to have – having a number of experienced Springboks at your disposal – but maybe it’s better to not have frontline Boks at all. It certainly makes selection easier.

The Sharks, surprise Currie Cup winners with a number of back-up men in the ranks, have so far lost to Connacht and Benetton and beaten the Dragons (only just) away from home in this season’s URC and while they’re back in Durban for their next two matches before the November break, they’re up against two of the strongest sides in Glasgow and Munster, both former champions.

And with the Boks set to tour Europe next month, when the URC is on a break, will national coach Rassie Erasmus expect Plumtree to give some of his key Bok men a game or two in the next two weekends before their trip up north?

Help or hindrance?

Of course, it will be beneficial for the Boks for the Sharks’ national players to get game-time after having had two to three weeks off following the Rugby Championship, but that would mean Plumtree changing his team fairly significantly and thus losing any cohesion and continuity he would have been hoping to get this week and next.

And that will now be the case over several weeks as the Sharks’ Bok players move in and out of the team, due to national call-ups and resting protocols.

So while it is nice to have the likes of Vincent Koch, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi, Jaden Hendrikse, Grant Williams, Andre Esterhuizen, Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi, Aphelele Fassi and fringe Boks like Ntuthuko Mchunu, Phepsi Buthelezi and Jordan Hendrikse on the books, one’s got to wonder whether it is a help or a hindrance for Plumtree and Co as they try to build a team that’s settled enough to challenge for major trophies?