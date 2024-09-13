‘Eben will reach 150 Tests for Springboks,’ says legend Victor Matfield

Springbok legend Victor Matfield is thrilled that Eben Etzebeth will be the player to break his South African cap record and believes he will be able to pass the 150 international cap mark by the end of his career.

Matfield is currently the most capped Bok after featuring 127 times for the national team during his 14-year international career that spanned from 2001 to 2015, but could see his record fall in Mbombela at the end of the month.

The 32-year-old Etzebeth, who started his international journey in 2012, is on 126 caps and is expected to draw level with Matfield against Argentina in Santiago next weekend, before breaking the record on home soil against the same opponents a week later.

“He will probably equal it next weekend. I don’t think there is a better player to do that. I think Eben will probably go down as the best player to have worn the green and gold,” said Matfield.

“Winning the World Cup twice, playing so many games and the type of player he is. He has been SA Rugby player of the year a few times, has been nominated as IRB player of the year (twice) and he is just an unbelievable rugby player.

“He still has quite a few games in him. I think he can go over 150 Test matches (for the Springboks), and it was nice for me to play a few games with him at the end of my career as well.”

International cap record

Only two players in history have breached the 150 international cap mark, namely Welsh legend Alun Wyn Jones who is at the top with 171 caps (158 for Wales and 13 for the British and Irish Lions), while All Blacks star Sam Whitelock played 153 Tests. Both of them, like Etzebeth and Matfield, are also locks.

Matfield attributes Etzebeth’s longevity to his superb conditioning, as well as him having an engine on him that just allows him to keep going week in and week out.

“It’s his athleticism. He has the physical attributes like Bakkies (Botha) had. He has an incredible engine on him, that a lot of the big strong boys don’t always have, and he can run as well. You see the box kicks going up and Eben is often in the front chasing those high balls,” said Matfield.

“His work rate around the park is just unbelievable. As a youngster people were worried about his discipline. But as he has matured he has turned into a leader in the group and he is probably Siya’s (Kolisi) right hand man now.”