Rugby September 11, 2023 | 1:32 pm

Home » Sport » Rugby

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Compiled by Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

11 Sep 2023

01:32 pm

Etzebeth out of action for up to 10 days: ‘It’s a blow,’ says Erasmus

Compiled by Jacques van der Westhuyzen - Head of Sport

The Boks next face Romania at the Rugby World Cup.

Eben Etzebeth

Eben Etzebeth after the Boks’ match against Scotland. Picture: Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

The Springboks will have to do without Eben Etzebeth for at least 10 days after the big lock hurt his shoulder in Sunday’s 18-3 World Cup opening win against Scotland in Marseille.

Etzebeth left the field in the 25th minute on Sunday and was replaced by RG Snyman.

News agency AFP have reported that Etzebeth will be out of action for seven to 10 days, putting him out of the selection mix for Sunday’s match against Romania.

It is unlikely though that the Test centurion would have featured in the Boks’ second match at the World Cup, but of more concern is the team’s third game, against Ireland, the following weekend.

‘Blow’

“We’re waiting for the scan,” said Erasmus, as quoted by AFP. “I’m sure we’ll have 100 percent clarity later this evening.

“It will still be a blow not to have him train for seven to 10 days.”

Erasmus added that Etzebeth “would always not be picked” for that game (against Romania) anyway.

“But we would have expected him to have trained fully.”

It means that if Etzebeth’s shoulder heals quickly and well he will potentially go into the Ireland match, on 23 September, a match that will likely determine the Pool B group winner, with little training behind him. That is, if he plays at all.

Etzebeth started at lock alongside Franco Mostert in the win against the Scots.

Jean Kleyn and Marvin Orie are the other locks in South Africa’s squad, but Kleyn wasn’t in the selection mix for the Scotland game because of an injury.

The Bok team for the match against Romania will be named in the coming days.

Read more on these topics

Eben Etzebeth rassie erasmus Rugby World Cup scotland rugby team Springboks

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News OBITUARY: The life and times of Zulu Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi
Business Judge rules on sale of Mango; calls Gordhan’s actions irrational
News Ramaphosa won’t release Lady R report to public – here’s why
News WATCH: Mbeki claims load shedding was deliberately created by Eskom
News Ramaphosa exonerated by Reserve Bank over Phala Phala farm saga
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe