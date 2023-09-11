Etzebeth out of action for up to 10 days: ‘It’s a blow,’ says Erasmus

The Boks next face Romania at the Rugby World Cup.

The Springboks will have to do without Eben Etzebeth for at least 10 days after the big lock hurt his shoulder in Sunday’s 18-3 World Cup opening win against Scotland in Marseille.

Etzebeth left the field in the 25th minute on Sunday and was replaced by RG Snyman.

News agency AFP have reported that Etzebeth will be out of action for seven to 10 days, putting him out of the selection mix for Sunday’s match against Romania.

It is unlikely though that the Test centurion would have featured in the Boks’ second match at the World Cup, but of more concern is the team’s third game, against Ireland, the following weekend.

‘Blow’

“We’re waiting for the scan,” said Erasmus, as quoted by AFP. “I’m sure we’ll have 100 percent clarity later this evening.

“It will still be a blow not to have him train for seven to 10 days.”

Erasmus added that Etzebeth “would always not be picked” for that game (against Romania) anyway.

“But we would have expected him to have trained fully.”

It means that if Etzebeth’s shoulder heals quickly and well he will potentially go into the Ireland match, on 23 September, a match that will likely determine the Pool B group winner, with little training behind him. That is, if he plays at all.

Etzebeth started at lock alongside Franco Mostert in the win against the Scots.

Jean Kleyn and Marvin Orie are the other locks in South Africa’s squad, but Kleyn wasn’t in the selection mix for the Scotland game because of an injury.

The Bok team for the match against Romania will be named in the coming days.