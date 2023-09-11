Rugby September 11, 2023 | 12:50 pm

Home » Sport » Rugby

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Compiled by Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

11 Sep 2023

12:50 pm

WATCH: Kolisi defends Libbok’s goal-kicking

Compiled by Jacques van der Westhuyzen - Head of Sport

The Boks won their opening game 18-3 despite the flyhalf missing a few kicks at goal.

Manie Libbok

Manie Libbok had an up and down game against Scotland. Picture: Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has defended his flyhalf Manie Libbok following the No 10’s erratic goal-kicking display against Scotland in the teams’ World Cup opener in Marseille on Sunday.

Libbok missed a number off kicks at goal as the Boks turned a 6-3 half-time lead into an 18-3 Pool B win.

ALSO READ: Bok player ratings in win against Scotland

The Bok No 10 enjoyed a good game in general play and set up wing Kurt-Lee Arendse for a spectacular second half try, after a pinpoint perfect cross-field kick, but his goal-kicking was a big talking point after the match.

‘He’s a general’

After the match, Kolisi touched on the subject at the post-match press conference.

“This question gets asked quite a lot when he misses kicks. We play as a team … sometimes you’re not good at one thing on the day but the way he (Libbok) attacked today, the way he took control of the team, how he’s a general among us, people forget that,” said Kolisi.

“Faf (de Klerk) can kick, Cheslin (Kolbe) can kick, there are a lot of guys we can call upon.

“If someone is lacking in some way, someone else takes over.

“It’s the same with me, sometimes I don’t know what to call, (then) Duane (Vermeulen) will call, Eben (Etzebeth) will call, or Manie makes a call.

“If someone is lacking somewhere, someone else will pick up for them. He’s (Libbok) not going to be good at everything every single day … you can’t have everything on the day, you can’t stress about it, that’s why we work together. It’s the same as a skew throw, it’s not intentional, you go again the next time.”

Watch the clip here:

Read more on these topics

Rugby World Cup scotland rugby team siya kolisi Springboks

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News OBITUARY: The life and times of Zulu Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi
Business Judge rules on sale of Mango; calls Gordhan’s actions irrational
News Ramaphosa won’t release Lady R report to public – here’s why
News WATCH: Mbeki claims load shedding was deliberately created by Eskom
News Ramaphosa exonerated by Reserve Bank over Phala Phala farm saga
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe