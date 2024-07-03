Etzebeth: ‘World class Ireland will bring something new to Tests’

The towering lock is expecting to see a few surprises from the Irish as they try and pick up what would be just their second ever win in SA.

Springbok enforcer Eben Etzebeth is expecting a thrilling two Test series against Ireland over the next two weekends. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images

Springbok enforcer Eben Etzebeth is expecting a cracking encounter in front of a boisterous full house at Loftus Versfeld when the Boks and Ireland go head-to-head in their opening match of the Incoming Series on Saturday.

It is a spicy match up between the top two ranked teams in the world, with plenty of debate raging on who is the better side, especially since Ireland have won their last three encounters against the South Africans.

“They are obviously a world class team. They are good in their structures and know what they want out of a game. The last few games (against them) haven’t gone our way, so we are excited for this challenge of two Test matches in South Africa,” said Etzebeth.

“We haven’t played them at home in the last eight years. So it is going to be a nice challenge to face them here in front of our home fans and it will be a great Test match.”

That victory came the last time they toured SA back in 2016, when they won the first Test in Cape Town, before the Boks bounced back winning the next two Tests in Johannesburg and Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) to clinch a 2-1 series win.

Something different

“I think there will be something different. That’s why coaches get paid so much, because they always have great plans and come up with new ideas,” said Etzebeth with a smile.

“There will always be something new that they will bring to the game. We can’t just expect them to bring the same things that they brought last time.

“They do have a DNA, and so do we. So there is always that 80% that will probably stay the same. But there is always room for change and when you play Test match rugby you must expect anything.”

Etzebeth also responded to the furore in the Irish media over comments he made in a podcast earlier this year, where he said that a large number of Irish players had said ‘see you in the final’ after their pool stage win during the World Cup.

“I would say the Irish media definitely targeted me after that incident. Look, I said what I said. We would never after a game tell a team we would see them in the final if there is so much rugby still to be played,” said Etzebeth.

“Maybe that was their way of saying that they think we (the Boks) are a good side and that we might make it all the way through. I don’t know, but I think people (the media) took what I said out of context.”