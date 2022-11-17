Evan Roos to bring energy and presence to Bok ‘bomb squad’ role

Ross Roche

Stormers star eighthman Evan Roos is relishing his role in the Springboks bomb squad, as he is finally set to get a run against Italy in their end-of-year-tour match at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa on Saturday afternoon.

Despite Roos, who was the star of the inaugural season of the United Rugby Championship, being picked in the Bok squad way back in June, he has played just one game against Wales in July, and has not been seen in the green and gold since.

With Duane Vermeulen left out of the tour and Elrigh Louw having to work his way back through the SA A squad due to injury, Roos now has a chance to put his mark on the number eight jersey when he comes on against Italy.

“I’m still excited and I’m struggling to sleep at night. It’s been a while since I could represent the country, so it’s always such an honour to do so,” said Roos at a Bok press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s awesome to be part of the bomb squad and my role is to bring energy, presence, and play like I normally do. I’m not going to try something different or new and hopefully, that’ll be enough.”

Improved Italy

Roos is aware of the challenge that an improved Italy will bring and is not underestimating the opposition in any way.

“They have a solid scrum, a good front row, and a few poaching threats. As a forward pack our goal is to get momentum and give our backs a chance to run at them. We have to be up for the set piece and bring the physicality that we normally do,” explained Roos.

Roos was also asked about the biggest learning he had received from Vermeulen, who is his rugby hero, with him explaining how he was boosted by a recent chat with the Bok legend.

“It wasn’t so much a lesson, but he and I chatted recently and he said that he will always have my back. That’s massive to hear from someone who is one of your childhood heroes,” said Roos.

“Duane is always willing to help me with the technical stuff, but that little message that he sent me means quite a lot, knowing that someone of his experience and stature backs you.”